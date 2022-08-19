Daily Brief: Eastside Playboys Gang Arrested; LASD Chief Lied About Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Also, Nika Soon-Shiong, activist and daughter of the billionaire owner of the ’Los Angeles Times,’ is hopping the pond.

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» UC And CSU Campuses Prepare To Offer Abortion Pills For Students By January For 20-year-old college student Jessy Rosales, who had yet to complete her degree, was still forming a personal identity, and exploring her newly uncovered queerness, getting an abortion was a “no-brainer.” But despite knowing immediately what she needed, Rosales wasn’t able to get an abortion until three months after she discovered she was pregnant, requiring her to undergo a surgical abortion that cost around $700. [EdSource]

» A Five-day 210 Freeway Construction Causes Five-mile Backup For the second time this month, the eastbound 210 Freeway has been partially closed starting Thursday and ending at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23. “If your commute is through the San Gabriel Valley on the I-210, we strongly suggest to use I-10 or State Route 60,” said Eric Menjivar, a Caltrans public information officer. [ABC7]

» Why The California Dream Long Included A Lawn A well-kept lawn has long been a hallmark of California’s suburban idyll, but the times, they are a-changin’. As the Golden State’s water supply dwindles with each new year of drought, many residents are uprooting their neatly trimmed sod and opting for less thirsty alternatives. [NY Times]

» Brian Stelter to Exit CNN After Reliable Sources Is Cancelled Reliable Sources, a news program that has run on CNN since 1993, has been given the boot by the network’s new owner, Warner Bros. Discovery. To many the program and its indefatigable host Brian Stelter represented a CNN made in the image of its former chief Jeff Zucker. [Variety]

» Here’s Where California’s Cliffs Are Collapsing Into The Sea The Fastest Increased rates of erosion detected in California’s coastal cliffs pose major threats, including the destruction of roads, railways and other coastal infrastructure. In San Diego, a recent cliff collapse killed three women, though Northern California’s less populated coastal cliffs are experiencing even greater erosion than those in SoCal, according to a study conducted by researchers at UCSD. [LA Times]

» How A Vacation To Hawaii Can Be Relaxing For Tourists — And Harmful To Its Residents Southern California’s bosom friendship with our neighbors at sea may be more one-sided than we’d like to believe. While the 50th state is often touted as the West Coast’s tropical getaway par excellence, locals of the volcanic island in the Pacific say that while mainland tourism is the largest boost to the Hawaiian economy, it can cause more harm, including environmental damage and overpriced housing, than good. [CNN]

» Top Sheriff’s Official Explains Lying About Kobe Bryant Crash Photos LASD Chief Jorge Valdez says he “bungled” when he and Sheriff Alex Villanueva denied getting a complaint about the crash scene photos



ONE MORE THING



Nika Soon-Shiong is Hopping the Pond Nika Soon-Shiong, the daughter of the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, has been thrust into the spotlight recently for her activism while grumbled about privately by some senior staffers over her informal role as “special advisor” to the paper, where she’s been focusing on newsroom diversity and its coverage of criminal justice issues. But staffers wary of her presence at the Times can breathe a little easier now—the 29-year-old says she is heading back to England this fall to resume in-person graduate studies at Oxford University after she had returned stateside more than two years ago in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with LAMag, Soon-Shiong says that she will also be stepping down from her seat on the city of West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission. Her departure comes a few weeks after she successfully pushed a controversial plan to cut the budget for West Hollywood’s Sheriff’s Station. [FULL STORY]

