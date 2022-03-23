Daily Brief: Disney Walkout, Beyoncé to Perform at 2022 Oscars

Also, the average price of gas has surpassed $6 a gallon, according to figures released Tuesday by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service

» Burbank Disney Employees Join Walkout Over the Company’s Response to ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ Disney employees from various divisions took to the streets and social media Tuesday to show solidarity with Florida-based Disney workers following the company’s response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Beyoncé Will Perform at the 2022 Oscars Queen Bey will sing “Be Alive” from the Will Smith film King Richard, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday. [Los Angeles Times]

» How Californians Can Prepare for a Possible Spring Omicron BA.2 Surge The Los Angeles Times breaks down steps that Californians can take to prepare for a potential increase in cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2. [Los Angeles Times]

» Average L.A. County Gas Tops $6 Per Gallon The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 2.3 cents to $6.011, according to figures released Tuesday by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Judge Patricia Guerrero Confirmed as First Latina on California Supreme Court The San Diego appeals court judge, who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, was confirmed Tuesday as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. [Los Angeles Times]

Why A TikToker Is Claiming To Be the Tesla Driver in Echo Park Stunt

A man who claimed on social media to be the driver behind a viral Tesla stunt in Echo Park on Sunday morning appeared to be enjoying the attention from his newfound online fame, but quickly grew cautious when a reporter questioned him about it, KTLA reports.

The video shows a black Tesla speeding up a steep hill in a residential area of Echo Park, near Baxter and Alvarado streets, before going airborne, then crashing into several trash cans and two parked vehicles, the Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday. Authorities said they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the daring driver.

Dominykas Zeglaitis, who goes by Durte Dom on social media, reportedly posted several videos on TikTok claiming that he was the driver of the black 2018 Tesla S-BLM, which was a rental vehicle. Those videos have since been deleted from his page.

