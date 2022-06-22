Daily Brief: COVID Vaccinations Begin for Kids Under 5, Netflix Braces for More Layoffs

Also, the Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt an initiative that would provide several protections for hotel workers

» L.A. County Infants and Toddlers Can Now Get Vaccinated Against COVID As of Tuesday, children as young as six months can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, marking a milestone in the nation’s fight against the virus. [LAist]

» Netflix Prepares for More Layoffs This Week Just one month after the streaming giant laid off 150 employees, Netflix is preparing for another wave of layoffs this week amid stock troubles. [Daily Mail]

» L.A. City Council Approves Hotel Worker Protections The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt an initiative that would require most hotels in the city to limit the daily workload for housekeepers, offer overtime pay under certain circumstances, and provide personal “panic buttons” to protect their employees from sexual assault and other violent interactions. [Los Angeles Times]

» Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is an Anthem for the Great Resignation Six years since she dropped Lemonade, the pop superstar unleashed “Break My Soul,” a dance record that has been dubbed an “anthem for the Great Resignation” on social media due to her encouraging listeners to “release” themselves from their 9-5. [CNN]

» Investigators Seize $1.5 million Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Powder in Riverside County Over the past two weeks, the Riverside County Gang Impact Team seized more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl-laced drugs, according to authorities. [CBS News]

» Woman Says She Didn’t Know She Was Driving Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Bryannita Nicholson testified that she unwittingly drove Eric Holder to and from the shooting scene, not realizing he had killed the rapper

» Twitter Board is Over the Moon for Elon Musk Deal The board unanimously approved being taken over by the SpaceX boss, but he says there’s “still a few unresolved matters”

» If I Had an Emmy Ballot: ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Chucky’ In, ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Killing Eve’ Out This is not your umpteenth Emmy predictions article, but rather a rundown of how the choices this columnist would make if he was casting a vote

Dodgers Gala Raises Record Breaking $3.6 Million To Help Angelenos

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is celebrating its sixth annual gala to raise money to help with the city’s most pressing issues such as homelessness, education, healthcare and social justice.

“Los Angeles really shows up in an amazing way. We are synonymous with being one of the most bustling economies in the world, but the reality is if we invest more into the communities that need us most, we will be a much better, successful city,” CEO of the charity, Nichol Whiteman told Los Angeles. “At the end of the day, we all need to be running for a better opportunity for something that is bigger than us for the children of this local community because they deserve it.”

