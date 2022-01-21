Also, some Angelenos are trying to save this beloved scenic lookout from turning into a mini-mansion, and more

» Meat Loaf, Famed ’70s Singer of ‘Bat Out of Hell’, Dies at 74 Born Marvin Lee Aday, the singer was best known for his top selling “Bat Out of Hell” album, released in 1974. The Grammy winning artist also appeared as an actor in several notable projects, including Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club and Wayne’s World. The news of his death was confirmed in an official statement on the singer’s Facebook page: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours…” [Variety]

» Comedian Louie Anderson Dies at 68 Anderson succumbed to his battle with a non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday, his publicist confirmed. He recently reprised his role in the Coming to America sequel and starred in FX’s Baskets. The Emmy winning actor and author also hosted Family Feud. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Even as the COVID Surge Starts to Ease Up, California Hospitals Are Still Struggling to Keep Up At some California hospitals, staffing issues still persist due to COVID-related reasons and patients are sometimes having to wait up to days to be admitted. [Los Angeles Times]

» Amazon to Open Clothing Store at the Americana Mall in Glendale The online retailing giant announced Thursday that it plans to launch a clothing store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, at the Glendale mall. [KTLA]

» Why Some Angelenos Are Trying to Save This Scenic Lookout From Turning into a Mini-Mansion Lincoln Heights’ beloved lookout, which reveals a coveted 360-degree hilltop view that spans from Catalina Island to the San Gabriel Mountains, is in jeopardy of becoming the site of a new mini-mansion. [LAist]

» What’s Behind the Recent Los Angeles Train Robberies Supply chain issues at local ports, limited security, and idle trains have left them vulnerable in urban rail yards, experts say. [Los Angeles Times]

» Are Pop-Up COVID Testing Tents Actually Safe? LAist answers all of your burning questions about the sidewalk tents that offer free COVID tests and have been popping up around Los Angeles. [LAist]

» California College Corps Offers Students $10,000 for Public Service The state will give qualifying students $10,000 and course credit in exchange for much-needed civic work

» Peloton Stock Crashes, Production Halted: The Curse of ‘And Just Like That’? The fitness giant’s stock tumbled Thursday after a miserable December, the same month everything started falling apart for the ’Sex and the City’ reboot, in which it had a starring role

» The Grammys First Black CEO Faces the Music After a spate of controversial nominations, diversity struggles, and a boycott lead by the Weeknd, Harvey Mason Jr., the newly installed chief of the Recording Academy, vows that big changes are ahead



A Jet Fuel Dump in Southeast L.A. Inspired This Short Film. Now It’s Going to Sundance



When a Delta airliner dumped roughly 15,000 gallons of jet fuel on multiple neighborhoods and schools in southeast Los Angeles, Walter Thompson-Hernández was more than 5,000 miles away from home.

The writer and director—who was visiting Brazil at the time—grew up in Huntington Park, one of several communities impacted by the January 14, 2020 incident.

As a child, he and his friends would race the planes flying over their school. Sometimes, he’d gaze at them with his aunt from the porch of her home. And when he was alone, he’d think about traveling somewhere far away.

