Daily Brief: CA Recovers $1.1B in Unused Benefits, Johnny Depp is Going on Tour

Also, an attorney for the man on trial for killing Nipsey Hussle in March 2019 on Tuesday pressed a key witness about her testimony

» California Recovers $1.1B in Unused Unemployment Benefits Roughly $1.1 billion in unused unemployment benefits was returned to the state on Tuesday, money that officials said was most likely attempted fraud during the pandemic. [Associated Press]

» Johnny Depp to Tour with the Hollywood Vampires in Summer 2023 The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who just ended his contentious trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, is headed to Europe for an overseas tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires. [New York Post]

» Key Witness in Nipsey Hussle Killing Pressed Over Errors in Testimony An attorney for Eric Holder—the man on trial for killing Nipsey Hussle—pressed a woman who testified that she unwittingly served as the getaway driver for him following the March shooting, asking whether she was lying or was simply mistaken. [Associated Press]

» 1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting on San Francisco Muni Train One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a Muni train in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to police. [NBC Bay Area]

» Hollywood Resident Wins $10K in National Park Foundation Photo Contest An image taken by a Hollywood resident of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks helped her secure a $10,000 grand prize in a National Park Foundation photo contest. [NBC Los Angeles]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Shark Sought After Badly Injuring Swimmer in Pacific Grove Attack An adult male swimmer was hospitalized with “significant injuries” on Wednesday after he crossed paths with a shark at Lovers Point Beach

» The Striking Strippers of North Hollywood Demand a Union Exotic dancers have been striking outside the Star Garden club in North Hollywood for the last three months and now are starting a union

» Media Darlings Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to Divorce The whirlwind romance between the billionaire right-wing News Corp media master and the former model/rock goddess has somehow run its course

ONE MORE THING

Create and Cultivate Is Bringing ‘IRL’ Networking Back to L.A. This Weekend

Create & Cultivate is bringing its female focused networking conference back to Los Angeles for the first time since the global COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago.

The in-person summit promises to be an immersive day of hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, panel discussions, and inspiring conversations with the best-in-class entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and change-makers, who are sharing firsthand experience and expertise on what it takes to start and scale a business.

