Daily Brief: Court Temporarily Halts San Diego Unified’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

» One day before the deadline for San Diego Unified School District students to get their first dose of the COVID vaccination, a court decided on Sunday to temporarily block the mandate. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a 16-year-old junior at Scripps Ranch High School who had sued last month, saying that the district’s mandate violated her religious beliefs. [Los Angeles Times]

» Ruth Fowler, a freelance writer for The Guardian, shares her experience applying for Los Angeles’ basic income program, which she called “startling” due to the application’s “deeply personal questions” on issues like domestic violence. “We’ve been so controlling of people in poverty,” said Dr. Bo-Kyung Elizabeth Kim, an assistant professor at the University of Southern California Center on Education Policy, Equity and Governance. “They’re not in control of their own money. People know how to use their money – they just don’t have any. The idea of this project is just to give them some room.” [The Guardian]

» Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is reportedly leaving Los Angeles after signing a deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. The 27-year-old athlete will sign a 10-year contract with the team worth $325 million, according to CBS Sports. [CBS Los Angeles]

» The discovery of a new COVID variant, known as omicron, poses a threat to the already struggling entertainment industry, as government officials around the world begin to tighten their restrictions. “The unfortunate thing about omicron hitting now is that October was the first month where we were incredibly close to average box office returns pre-pandemic,” says Rob Mitchell, a box office analyst with Gower Street Analytics in London. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies raided Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood apartment on Monday in an investigation related to ongoing sexual assault and sexual battery allegations against the musician. Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed to City News Service that the warrant was served at the residence, but no further details were immediately available. [Deadline]

» L.A. Businesses Will Now Be Penalized for Not Checking Your COVID Status Businesses in L.A. will now face stiff fines if they fail to check vaccination statuses, but charging employees with enforcement has been a problem in other cities

» Jack Dorsey Quits Twitter—Effective Immediately The controversial Twitter founder abruptly announced his exit Monday, the second time he’s left the company since its creation in the 2006

» Hollywood Brief: What Denzel Washington Is Up to Next; Awards Race (So Far) Guest columnist Jeff Sneider breaks down the Oscar race standings: Who’s up? Who’s down? Who’s not happening?

“Insecure” Star Natasha Rothwell On Her Second Act in Los Angeles

Natasha Rothwell may be a writer, producer, and key cast member on HBO’s Insecure—a superbly crafted love letter to Los Angeles—but she admits that she’s had a complicated relationship with the city since moving from New York in 2015 to work on the Emmy-winning series.

“The first couple of years I lived here, I was resisting it quite a bit because I’m so deeply from the East Coast,” says Rothwell, 41. But as the years passed, it became apparent that her rising career would keep her in the West. Insecure, whose fifth and final season premiered on October 24, has earned critical raves and a fervent fan base, and Rothwell often steals scenes with her character’s bawdy one-liners.

This summer, the former Saturday Night Live writer showed she’s also a low-key dramatic talent, starring as a mistreated hotel-spa worker in Mike White’s much talked about The White Lotus. And there’s more to come. She recently inked a three-year, reportedly eight-figure deal with ABC Signature. While she can’t reveal specifics about the upcoming projects, she says, “I’m definitely focusing on finding stories where we can shift the perspective and allow marginalized voices to have center frame and elevate the ordinary.” She’s inspired, in part, by the fact that Insecure’s central character, played by Issa Rae, is just a regular gal.

