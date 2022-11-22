Daily Brief: Colorado Gunman’s Grandfather Is CA Politician; Newsom to Release $1B Withheld Homeless Funds

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» New Faces To Occupy Nearly Half The Seats On L.A. City Council Los Angeles’ City Council is undergoing one of its biggest upheavals in recent decades. One council member has been suspended. Two council members were defeated in re-election bids. Two others left the council to make bids for other offices that ultimately failed. Another resigned after the leaked audio scandal broke. When new members are sworn in next month, nearly half of the 15-member council will be different from 2021. And six members will be women—the most the council has ever had. [LAist]

» Feds Offer $1B To Keep California’s Last Nuclear Plant Open The Biden administration on Monday announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California’s last operating nuclear power plant running, even as officials turned down a request for financial aid to restart a closed nuclear plant in Michigan. The Energy Department said it was creating a path forward for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant on California’s central coast with final terms to be negotiated and finalized. The plant had been scheduled to close by 2025. [AP]

» Jay Leno Released From L.A. Hospital Following Gasoline Fire Last week, the former “Tonight Show” host was in his garage when one of his cars burst into flames. On Monday, Leno was discharged from a Los Angeles area hospital after he suffered “serious burns” from the gasoline fire. Staff from the Grossman Burn Center shared a photo alongside the comedian—everyone was smiling. Leno underwent treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as well as a surgical excision and grafting procedure, which removes unhealthy tissue to help the wounds heal. [KTLA]

» South L.A. Eco-Lab Receives $35 Million For Climate Projects The group of environmental and economic development projects in South Los Angeles known as Eco-Lab received a $35 million grant from the California Strategic Growth Council on Monday. The grant, combined with $24.6 million in funding from the city of Los Angeles, Metro and other partners, results in a $60 million investment in climate projects in South L.A. The lab plans to invest in infrastructure projects such as Streets L.A. Cool Pavement and EV Car Share. Encompassing a nearly four-square-mile radius, the project is set for completion in 2028. [CNS]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)

When any non-Angeleno gazes upon the shining star on the Golden Coast that is Los Angeles, they have a certain expectation of what the city will be. Flea markets are probably not in these visions—and that’s likely for almost anyone. Flea markets sound rather dirty, and rightfully so—the name originates from the external parasites that had infested furniture dragged out into scorching Parisian weather and put up for sale during the late 20th century. However, today’s markets in L.A.—and in general—are far different, bringing together an eclectic selection of antiques and beautifully curated booths (and no more fleas, of course).

It’s cliché, but with flea market sales, one must look for quality over quantity; some of L.A.’s markets have quality vendors in spades, while others struggle. And some markets found across L.A. boast vendors in the hundreds but fail to address the general experience of a classic flea. It’s easy to take on vendors at a historically popular and sought-after market, but how many of the vendors granted a booth are hanging obscene price tags from the necks of T-shirts fished from Goodwill bins? And furthermore, how many are slapping generic graphics onto Hanes tees and charging $50 for it? However, amid these crimes against retail, you can find a goldmine at an L.A. flea. So, we had our work cut out for us when it came to narrowing down the five best in L.A. County.

[FULL STORY]