Daily Brief: Coachella Shuttle Drivers Get Food Poisoning, LA Homeless Services Director Resigns

Also, actor Cary Elwes is recovering well after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Malibu

» Food Poisoning Sickens Dozens of Coachella Shuttle Drivers Food poisoning sent at least two dozen sub-contracted shuttle bus drivers for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival were taken to local hospitals on Monday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Small Businesses Can Now Apply for COVID Rent Relief Program The City of Los Angeles is accepting applications for its small business rent relief program until May 6. [LAist]

» Actor Cary Elwes Recovering After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake in Malibu The Princess Bride actor tweeted a photo of his swollen finger after being bitten by rattlesnake in Malibu and said that he is “recovering well.” [Los Angeles Times]

» LA Homeless Services Authority Director Resigns Over Employee-Pay Conflict Heidi Marston, LAHSA’s executive director, resigned Monday over a disagreement with the organization’s board about the salaries of its lowest-paid employees. [Fox Los Angeles]

» Return-to-office May Spark Great Resignation Among Gen Z Workers A new report from ADP Research Institute found that 71 percent of 18 and 24 year olds said “if my employer insisted on me returning to my workplace full-time, I would consider looking for another job.” [Insider]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

British High Tea is Now Being Served at the Maybourne Hotel Beverly Hills

If you’re craving a crumpet with clotted cream in a crying fit of nostalgia for your last trip to London, you can emulate High Tea in Mayfair now with a quick trip to The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills this week.

Now through Sunday, April 30, the grand hotel is serving authentic High Tea from London’s famed hotel, Claridge’s, which serves Britain’s most famed High Tea. Claridge’s and the Maybourne are “sister hotels,” both owned by the British Maybourne Hotel Group. The Beverly Hills location now represents its first International property, outside of London’s Claridge’s, The Berkeley and The Connaught.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.