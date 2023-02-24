Daily Brief: City Demolishes Tent Home of Skid Row’s “Governor”; Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Light Dusting Of Snow Falls Near Hollywood Sign A rare blizzard warning will be in effect for Los Angeles County mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. National Weather Service forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts topping 80 mph that will create “near zero visibility.” [ABC]

» California Bill Would Eventually Ban All Tobacco Sales Some California lawmakers want to eventually ban all tobacco sales in the nation’s most populous state, filing legislation to make it illegal to sell cigarettes and other products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2007. If signed into law, it would mean by 2073 people wanting to buy cigarettes would have to show ID to prove they are at least 67 years old. [Fox]

» California Opens Civil Rights Investigation of Riverside County Sheriff’s Office California AG Bonta said he was troubled by reports that sheriff’s deputies were using excessive force and by Riverside County’s high rate of deaths in custody. “Too many families and communities in Riverside are hurting and looking for answers,” he said. State investigators will try to determine whether the Sheriff’s Office has shown a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. The attorney general’s office has been conducting a similar investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the largest in the nation, since January 2021. [L.A. Times]

» Drought-stricken California Reservoir Recovers Recent downpours in critically drought-stricken California have helped to replenish reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not get the wrong impression from images of areas with seemingly abundant amounts of water. A series of damaging winter storms from December 2022 into January provided some sorely needed resources for farmers, wildlife, and residents, who have faced among the lowest precipitation and lake levels since the 1970s. But it’s unlikely to reverse the region’s decades-long decline in water reserves that supplement surface sources used for irrigation and other purposes. [USAtoday]

» Shakira, Shakira Exhibit to Open at Grammy Museum in March 2023 Shakira’s most dazzling outfits, worn throughout her career spanning over three decades, will be on display. Set to open on March. 4, 2023, Shakira, Shakira will also include 40 artifacts from the pop star’s personal archives. [NBC]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Skid Row’s “Governor” Livid After City Demolishes Her Massive Tent Home (with Jacuzzi) Neighborhood fixture Stephanie Arnold Williams’s dwelling was meticulously built and maintained over the past decade, only to be demolished last week. She says if the city can’t help its unhoused, just leave us alone

