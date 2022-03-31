Daily Brief: Chris Rock’s First Words on the Slap; U.S. Men’s Team Qualify for World Cup

Also, Biden plans to tap oil reserves and release one million barrels per day amid the skyrocket in gas prices

» At the Wilbur, Chris Rock says he’s ‘still processing’ that slap The comedian addresses the Oscar night confrontation with Will Smith for the first time on his tour’s opening night in Boston. [The Boston Globe]

» United States qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup The US men’s national team has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the final match of Concacaf qualifying fixtures. [MLS Soccer]

» Comedy Clubs ‘Worried’ About Security After Will Smith’s Onstage Oscar Slap Comedy club owners across the country are worried retaliation to acts may escalate in response to Will Smith’s bold moment at the Academy Awards. [The Wrap]

» Biden Planning to Tap Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices President Joe Biden plans to release roughly one million barrels of oil per day to mediate the country’s drastic rise in prices at the pump. [Politico]

» California Is About to See How Bad This Drought Really Is The results of the snowpack survey are especially important for Californians this year, as they are expected to forecast the most recent drought’s effects on the state. [KTLA]

Best Small Music Venues in Los Angeles, According to L.A. Artists

Los Angeles is home to major music labels and massive concert venues that attract huge artists from around the globe, but the City of Angels also hosts one of the largest, most vibrant independent music scenes in the entire country.

While most Angelenos, or tourists visiting this great city, are aware they can catch a show at the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, and many other iconic venues, they may be missing out on magical music moments unfolding every night of the week at smaller venues across the city.

And who better to talk to about the best of these venues than the LA-based artists who are not only playing them but regularly hanging out in the audience to support other artists in the scene. So, here are some of LA’s best small music venues to check out, according to the LA artists who love them.

