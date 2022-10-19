Daily Brief: Cedillo and De León Stripped of Committees; Los Angeles Libraries Could Offer Narcan

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Los Angeles Libraries Could Offer Narcan To Prevent Overdoses After a series of drug overdoses involving LAUSD students this academic year, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal today to supply county libraries with the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, and train librarians on how to administer a life-saving dose. “Opioid deaths and fentanyl poisonings are on the rise, and we should make sure Narcan is at our county libraries where so many young people spend time after school,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who introduced the motion. [CBS]

» Harvey Weinstein To Claim Consensual Affair With Jennifer Siebel Newsom In L.A. Rape Trial Defense Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer plans to argue that the imprisoned former producer did not sexually assault Jennifer Siebel Newsom nearly 20 years ago but instead had “consensual sex” with Siebel Newsom, who is currently California’s First Partner. In a motions hearing on Monday in downtown L.A. ahead of Weinstein’s criminal trial, lawyers for the defense and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office were at loggerheads over the inclusion of a 2007 correspondence between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein over revelations of an affair Gavin Newsom had with an aide while mayor of San Francisco. [Deadline]

» Why Are So Many California College Students Dropping Out? The Golden State’s college dropout rate is much higher than the national average. Californians are also 33.6 percent more likely to be college students than people in other states, so with higher attendance rates comes higher dropout numbers. However, that does not explain why California residents are 46.5 percent more likely to drop out of college compared to the average U.S. resident, according to a 2022 study from Education Data. Financial stress is the most common reason cited by students who drop out, according to the study. [KTLA]

» Gov. Newsom To End California COVID-19 Emergency In February The decision to officially end the state of emergency will have a small practical impact on most people’s lives, as most of the nearly 600 pandemic-related orders Gov. Newsom has issued since the start of the pandemic have already been lifted. And it won’t affect public health orders—including a pending statewide vaccine mandate for schoolchildren that could take effect next summer. But it does signal a symbolic end for some of the most restrictive elements of the pandemic, as it will dissolve Newsom’s authority to alter or change laws to make it easier for the government to quickly respond to the public health crisis. [AP]

» Vin Scully’s Mansion Lists at $15 Million A piece of Dodgers history just surfaced for sale in Hidden Hills, where the longtime home of late broadcasting legend Vin Scully is up for grabs for $15 million. Scully, who became a baseball icon and Southern California staple during his six decades in the Dodgers broadcast booth, paid $12.4 million in cash for the compound in 2009, records show. The listing arrives two months after he died in August at 94. [LA Times]

