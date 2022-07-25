Daily Brief: California’s Oak Fire Has Scorched 14,000 Acres

Also, high-class Columbian women are going straight to the source for Elon Musk’s enviable genes.

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» California’s Fast-moving Oak Fire Burns 14,000 Acres And Forces Thousands To Evacuate The fire, which remained 0% contained Sunday morning, began Friday in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada near the small community of Midpines, roughly a 9-mile drive northeast of the county seat, the town of Mariposa, state fire officials said. [CNN]

» California Officials Revisit Airbnb Rules Amid Pandemic Tourism Boom San Bernardino County officials temporarily stopped issuing permits last month for new Airbnbs and other vacation rentals over concerns that a tourism boom is pricing out locals in trendy desert getaways such as Joshua Tree. [New York Times]

» Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opens to No. 1 With $44 Million In fact, “Nope” stands as the highest opening weekend tally for an original film since “Us” debuted more than three years ago. [Variety]

» How Hot Is It? More Than 85 Million Americans Are Under Heat-related Advisories The heat wave stretches from the mid-South up through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. In many places, temperatures were approaching triple digits, prompting warnings and emergency measures by officials in multiple states. [NPR]

» Major League Soccer: Gareth Bale Scores Debut Goal For Los Angeles FC The 33-year-old Wales forward, who made his debut last week, fired in a low shot seven minutes from time after coming on as a second-half substitute. [BBC]

________________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG



» Newsom Signs Legislation Allowing Citizens to Sue Gun Manufacturers

________________________________________________________________________ ONE MORE THING

Elon Musk’s Dad Says Colombians Want His Sperm for Elon Army Elon Musk and his dad, Errol Musk, have each been blessed with robust broods the likes of which any medieval lord would envy, but Musk Sr. now claims that certain well-moneyed interests in South America are prepared to make it worth his while to share his seed further abroad, in hopes of creating more Elons. “I’ve got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women,” the 76-year-old South African engineer told British tabloid The Sun on Saturday, for some reason. If the genetic logic isn’t obvious, Musk elaborated, “Because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’” [FULL STORY]

