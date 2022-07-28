Daily Brief: Californian Women Set World Record Row From SF To HI

Also, is San Bernardino getting ready to secede from the Republic of California?

» U.S. To Deploy 800,000 Additional Monkeypox Vaccine DosesThe announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease. [AP]



» Audit says nearly 1 million in CA face long-term health issues due to unsafe drinking water The state auditor also criticized the State Water Resources Control Board, saying it lacked the urgency to address the issues. [KCRA]

» Many Kids Who Lost Parents to COVID Will Now Get State AidIn California, 32,000 children under 18 have experienced the death of a parent or primary caregiver from COVID-19, according to research by the Global Reference Group for Children Affected by COVID-19. [KQED]

» Saving Endangered Monarch Butterflies Is At Our FingertipsWhile climate change is the biggest factor affecting the monarch population, we should stop spraying the pesticides that kill the milkweeds that the butterflies gorge themselves on. [NBC]

» After Decades Of Failure, California Dusts Off Controversial Delta Tunnel Water Project Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration revived the Delta tunnel project Wednesday, unveiling a downsized version of the controversial, multibillion-dollar plan to re-engineer the fragile estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep that serves as the hub of California’s over-stressed water-delivery network. [Sacramento Bee]

» Exclusive Interview: CA Women Bust World Record Rowing S.F. to Hawaii We spoke with Sophia Denison-Johnston about her team’s world record-breaking 34 days and 14 hours alone on the open ocean



» Chris Cuomo Plans Triumphant Return to TV at NewsNation Cuomo says he’s “gonna go where the news is,” and for the former CNN star that’s a primetime slot at NewsNation this fall

» San Bernardino Real Estate Honcho Urges County to Leave California

Local mogul Jeff Burum has a lot of gripes, so he told the Board of Supervisors to get set to secede from CA, and they don’t think he’s nuts

There Goes the Gayborhood! PLUMMER PARK IN THE summertime is an urban idyll. The happy shrieks of children frolicking in its playground. The pop of tennis balls being swatted around its immaculately maintained courts. The murmurs of old men huddled around chess tables. You would never guess that this oh-so-peaceful four-acre patch of green wedged between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue is on the front lines of an increasingly bitter battle for the heart and soul of West Hollywood. The details of the argument over the park, which have to do with the installation of gender-neutral bathrooms, aren’t really important. Suffice to say that the dispute is the latest skirmish in a larger civil war over everything from policing to public transport to economic policy. On one side is the city’s old guard leadership—the now-sixty something gay men who founded WeHo in the 1980s, steered it through the AIDS crisis in the 1990s, and built the tiny city into one of the most famous and prosperous gay communities in the world. On the other is an energized new guard of activists and local politicians who have a starkly different vision for the city. Younger, woker, and sexually and ethnically more diverse, they’re determined to remake the city in their own image [FULL STORY]

