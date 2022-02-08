Daily Brief: California to Lift Mask Mandate, COVID Sick Pay Approved

» California to Lift Mask Mandate for Vaccinated People Next Week Due to the Omicron-fueled variant receding, California is lifting its universal mask mandate for indoor public places on Feb. 15, but masking will still be required for school children, officials announced Monday. [ABC7]

» Ex-Garcetti Spokeswoman Seeks Perjury Charges Against L.A. Mayor Naomi Seligman, the former communications director to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, has filed a complaint with prosecutors claiming that Garcetti committed perjury when he denied under oath that he did not know about another former aide’s alleged sexual misconduct. [KTLA]

» Leslie Jones Says She May No Longer Live Recap Olympics “I know, another celebrity bitching,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star wrote Sunday on Twitter and Instagram. “But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Brandi Carlile to Perform at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will join a lineup of performers, the rest of whom will be announced in the coming weeks, for the party taking place on March 27. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Lawmakers Approve COVID Sick Pay for California Workers In an effort to slow the spread of COVID across the state, lawmakers passed legislation on Monday to provide most workers with up to two weeks of COVID supplemental paid sick leave. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

