Daily Brief: California to Keep School Mask Mandate, LA Rams Parade

Also, a federal judge announced that he planned to dismiss Sarah Palin’s claim that she was defamed by the New York Times

» California Is Keeping Its School Mask Mandate Through Feb. 28 The state will keep its indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools in place at least through the end of the month, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary. [KTLA]



» Rams Plan for Super Bowl Victory Parade Los Angeles will honor the Rams with a parade on Wednesday through the Exposition Park area. [ABC7]



» ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Revealed Netflix has unveiled a steamy trailer for Season 2 of Bridgerton, which is set to premiere on March 25. [Variety]

» Record Gas Prices Reach Nearly $5 a Gallon in Los Angeles, Orange Counties The average price of a regular gallon in Los Angeles and Long Beach was a record $4.77 Monday, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California. [Los Angeles Times]

» Judge Will Throw Out Sarah Palin’s Defamation Case Against New York Times A federal judge said Monday that he planned to dismiss Sarah Palin’s claim that she was defamed by the New York Times when it incorrectly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that nearly killed Rep. Gabby Giffords. [NBC News]

» Kanye West and Julia Fox Have Broken Up Fox confirmed her breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after mere weeks of dating, and told followers that if they want the tea on why they split, they’re going to “have to buy the book when it comes out.” [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

A V-Day Catch-Up With TikTok’s ‘Love Is Love’ Couple Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo

Nicky Champa, 26, and Pierre Boo, 31, who now have a combined total of over 23 million followers on TikTok, set a goal to get a house together while they were shacked up in their place on Hollywood and Vine in 2021. The couple, quickly approaching their five-year anniversary, struck TikTok gold last year with their fun and free-spirited videos and just bought their first house together in Calabasas.

From the inside of their new home, they still continue to push and promote their overall message: love is love. We caught up with Nicky and Pierre on what exactly they have been up to.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.