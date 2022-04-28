Daily Brief: California Houses More Billionaires than Any Other State, Modern Asks FDA to Authorize COVID Vaccine for Young Kids

Also, Derek Chauvin files an appeal to overturn his conviction in the 2020 death of George Floyd

» California Has More Billionaires Than Any Other State, Report Says Forbes found that the Golden State holds more billionaires than any other state, housing exactly 186. The wealthiest are Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. [Los Angeles Times]

» Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Kids The American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company wants to extend the reach of its COVID vaccine and asked the FDA to authorize its vaccine for children under the age of six. [Politico]

» Derek Chauvin Appeals His Murder Conviction in the Death of George Floyd The former Minneapolis police officer filed an appeal Monday for the court to overturn his conviction in the 2020 death of George Floyd. [CNN]

» Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dies at 74 Schulze was widely considered to be responsible for the rise and development of “kraut-rock,” a genre of experimental rock that developed in West Germany during the ’60s and ’70s. [Variety]

» Jason Sudeikis Claims He Was Unaware of Olivia Wilde Being Served Court Papers at Cinemacon As the high-profile former couple’s custody battle continues, court documents ended up in Wilde’s hand while she was on stage at Cinemacon. According to Sudeikis, he had no idea that would happen. [Deadline]

60 years ago, when this magazine published its first issue, the tallest building in Los Angeles was our 28-story City Hall. There was no Beverly Center, no Grove, no Dolby Theatre, no L.A. Convention Center, no Disney Concert Hall, no Crypto.com Arena, and no office towers in Century City. The first office building on the former 20th Century Fox back lot wouldn’t open for another year—and that 13-story building would be torn down in 2015 as part of the area’s redevelopment of the Century City mall. Even the iconic Capitol Records Building in Hollywood—the reverentially nicknamed “House That Nat Built”—was only six years old.

In 1962, the Santa Monica Freeway barely extended west of Hoover Street in downtown L.A.; it would not reach La Cienega Boulevard until 1964 and Santa Monica itself until 1966. At Los Angeles International Airport, the infamous U-shaped roadway outside the terminals was only one level, serving both departures and arrivals, and the space-age Theme Building, which still serves as the visual shorthand for LAX, had been built just a year before.

