Daily Brief: California Economy the World’s 4th Largest; Eric Garcetti’s Exit Interview

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Arizona’s Sen. Mark Kelly Slams California On Colorado River Use California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government to withhold money for environmental cleanup at the Salton Sea until California agrees to use less of its share of the river. He also faulted the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for not being clear about when and how it will act if the seven Western states that rely on the river fail to significantly lower their use. [AP]

» There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied Section 8 vouchers provide federal funding to subsidize rents for low-income tenants. Tenants use these vouchers to pay for an apartment on the private market. Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist. Doug Guthrie, the housing authority’s president and CEO, says that the huge number of applicants reflects the severity of the L.A.’s housing crisis. [LAist]

» Report Shows Sheriff’s Office Stops Black Drivers 4.7 Times More Often Than White Drivers In Sacramento The state data, which was obtained by advocacy groups Catalyst California and the ACLU of Southern California through a state law to track racial profiling and released on Tuesday, also suggest that sheriff patrols spend significantly more time conducting these proactive stops than they do responding to calls for help. The report also confirmed racial profiling in other California cities. In San Diego, Black residents were 2.2 times more likely than white residents to be stopped by deputies; in Los Angeles, Black people were 1.9 times more likely; and in Riverside, east of L.A., they were 1.5 times as likely. [Guardian]

» California’s New Top Doctor Takes On the State’s Health Challenges This September, Diana Ramos, an OB-GYN and an adjunct professor at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, became California’s second surgeon general. She previously worked in the state and Los Angeles County public health departments. Ramos, 55, replaced Nadine Burke Harris, a pediatrician who served for three years before resigning in February. Ramos says she wants to build on Burke Harris’s work on children’s health and toxic stress and to expand the state’s focus on reproductive health and mental health. [NY Times]

» Rihanna Returns to Music With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Original Song Rihanna is making her long-awaited return to music with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single on Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. It will be released on Friday, Oct. 28 in advance of the movie, which premieres in theaters on Nov. 11. [Variety]

» These Are The Safest Neighborhoods In Los Angeles Niche.com, a website that compiles rankings on everything from the best colleges in America to the best places to live and work, has gathered individual safety data for each town and neighborhood in Los Angeles County. With Rolling Hills securing the top spot as L.A.’s safest neighborhood, check out where your community lands on the list. [KTLA]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» California Usurps Germany as the World’s 4th Most Powerful Economy After Germany enjoyed years as earth’s No. 4 largest economy, California has driven it down the international pecking order

___________________________

ONE MORE THING