Daily Brief: Audit Says CA’s Failing to Stop Corrupt Lawyers, Garcetti’s Final State of the City Speech

» Following ‘Real Housewives’ Scandal, Audit Shows California Has Failed to Stop Corrupt Lawyers An audit of the State Bar of California concluded that the agency has failed to effectively discipline corrupt attorneys, allowing lawyers to repeatedly violate professional standards and harm members of the public. [Los Angeles Times]

» Explore Joshua Tree For Free This Weekend In celebration of National Park Week, which kicks off Saturday, visitors will be able to explore Joshua Tree park passes free of charge. [KTLA]

» Garcetti Pledges for ‘Safer City’ in Final State of the City Speech “We need to ensure that this is the safest and the cleanest city that it can be,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday during his final State of the City address. He added that he plans to hire hundreds of sanitation workers and said the city would spend an additional $1 billion on homelessness in the coming fiscal year. [Los Angeles Times]

» Asymptomatic People Exposed to COVID Don’t Need to Quarantine, Officials Say California health officials announced that asymptomatic people who are exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine anymore instead of the originally suggested five-day quarantine. [ABC7]

» Questlove’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘Summer of Soul’ Inspires New Music Festival in Harlem The newly rebranded Harlem Cultural Festival announced Wednesday that it is returning to its roots at Marcus Garvey Park—the site of the original festival—in 2023. [Los Angeles Times]

Julian Schnabel’s Latest Velvet Paintings Get the Star Treatment in new Pace LA gallery

When Julian Schnabel first began making his now-iconic “Plate Paintings” in the late 1970’s, he found that the incongruity between the plates’ reflectivity and the depth of field afforded by the bondo affixing the dinnerware to the wooden panels “provided a space for conflict, and I could draw on top of it to find a place of stasis,” said Schnabel. “Velvet is like that because it’s so saturated with color. It was somebody else’s color, so I was commandeering it, but if you put modeling paste on top of it, and spray paint on top of that, it becomes a smooth surface.”

