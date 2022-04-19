Also, New York City hip-hop legend, DJ Kay Slay, died Sunday after a four-month battle with COVID

» Thousands of Nurses at Top California Hospitals Are Preparing to Go on Strike About 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, which are among the top-ranked hospitals in the country, are planning to go on strike next week amid contract negotiations. [Politico]

» NYC Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Dies at 55 The influential disc jockey and music executive died Sunday evening after a four-month battle with COVID, his family confirmed Monday in a statement. [Los Angeles Times]

» How TikTok Helped This Woman Find the Man Suspected of Murdering Her Friend The Cut spoke to a 20-year-old woman about how she used social media to find the man who she suspected had murdered her best friend in Los Angeles. [The Cut]

» We Can All Thank Doja Cat for Helping Bring Back Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza During her Coachella set Sunday night, the Grammy-winning pop star revealed the big news that the fast food chain is officially bringing back the popular menu item. [Los Angeles Times]

» Man Arrested in Griffith Park Crash That Killed Charity Bike Ride Participant A man has reportedly been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in Griffith Park that killed a 77-year-old bicyclist who was participating in a charity bike ride event over the weekend. [NBC4]

After 5 Long Years, Kendrick Lamar is Finally Releasing a New Album

It’s been two months since Kendrick Lamar took the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem for their historic Super Bowl performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. And it’s been even longer—five years to the date—since Lamar released his 2017 album, DAMN.

But the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist announced Monday that he will be unleashing his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on May 13.

Responding to a February tweet from a Twitter user that said, “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired,” the rap titan responded with a link to his Oklama website, which led to an official news statement about his upcoming release.

