Daily Brief: CA is Getting First State Park in 13 Years, Trump’s Twitter Comeback?

» California is Getting New State Park for the First Time in 13 Years A 2,100-acre farm property located in the San Joaquin Valley is slated to become the Golden State’s newest state park and will be regularly accessible to the public for the first time ever, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. [SFGate]

» Westwood Man Sentenced to More Than 17 Years in Mac Miller’s Death Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Monday for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller’s fatal overdose in 2018. [ABC7]

» Trump’s Deal with Truth Social Makes His Twitter Comeback Complicated Among the extensive restrictions includes a rule that the former president is “generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours,” according to a federal securities filing tied to taking his Truth Social network public. [The Daily Beast]

» Edie Falco Will Play Pete Davidson’s Mom in Peacock’s ‘Bupkis’ The Emmy-winning actor will star as Pete Davidson’s mother in the actor-comedian’s new half-hour comedy series, Bupkis, which is based on his life. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Intruders Shoot Homeowner in Stomach as He Defends His Wife A man is recovering at a local hospital after intruders broke into his Riverside home early Sunday morning and shot him in the stomach. The incident marks the second violent home invasion to occur within days of each other in the Riverside neighborhood. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Hero Murder Victim Identified in Mass Shooting at Laguna Woods Church The man killed when a gunman opened fire on the Taiwanese congregation at Geneva Presbyterian Church was John Cheng, a 52-year-old physician

» ‘Rust’ Producer to Finish Picture After Shooting Death Probe “We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie,” said the co-producer of the tragic Alec Baldwin Western

» As Elon Musk and Twitter Battle Over Bots, Some Say Musk Wants Out Meanwhile, the added uncertainty of the Musk-Twitter deal being on hold has sent stocks sledding as an analyst says it’s 50-50 a deal will happen

How an LA-Based Latinx Artist Rose to the Top of the NFT World

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been all the craze, but leave many divided as to whether the latest art form can hold its weight amongst the greats.

Many outlets suggest NFT sales are flatlining, but many continue to sell for record prices—a Yuga Labs Otherdeed NFT just sold for $1.5 million, and a Nike “Cryptokicks” NFT Sneaker was bought at $130,000.

Regardless, it is safe to say that in 2022, NFTs are taken a bit more seriously than they ever were. Latinx artist Ilse Valfré is one of the figures breaking down the stigmas about NFTs through her rapid work ethic. She just launched a 10,000-piece collection, Valfrélandia, featuring 15 of her signature character types with 600 hand-drawn original pieces.

