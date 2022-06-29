Daily Brief: CA Gas Tax to Increase on July 1, Disney Extends Chapek’s Contract

Also, Facebook and Instagram have started removing posts about abortion pills following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade

» California Gas Prices to Increase on July 1 Beginning July 1, the Golden State’s gas tax will increase prices at the pump by roughly three cents per gallon. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Embattled Disney CEO Bob Chapek Gets New Three Year Contract Disney’s board of directors unanimously voted on Tuesday to extend Chapek’s contract for another three years, which will run through July 2025. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» California to Become First State to Offer Food Assistance to Some Immigrants California is poised to become the first state in the nation to offer food benefits to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally under a state budget plan announced this week, though some advocates argue it’s not enough. [Cal Matters]

» Facebook and Instagram are Banning Posts with Mentions of Abortion Pills Following the Supreme Court’s shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, Facebook and Instagram started removing posts related to abortion pills, including memes and status updates that explain how people can obtain the pills by mail without breaking state laws. [The Guardian]

» LA County Unanimously Approves the Return of Bruce’s Beach Property to Black Family The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to return Bruce’s Beach to descendants of a Black couple who were run out of Manhattan Beach nearly a century ago. [Los Angeles Times]

» Talent Agency CAA Acquires Rival ICM for $750 Million There was a 10-month delay as ICM sought regulatory approval for the deal, which brings 105 layoffs

» Ghislaine Maxwell Gets 20 Years for Sex Trafficking Teens with Epstein “I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you closure,” the convicted predator told her victims in court Tuesday

» Maniac! Surprise Jan. 6 Witness Says Trump Fought Guard, Threw Dishes “I’m the effing president, take me to the Capitol now!” Trump commanded when he realized he was being driven away from the riot

Daily Harvest Lawsuit Claims Crumbles Caused Gallbladder Removal

Just days after a flurry of people took to social media to warn others not to eat Daily Harvest’s French lentil and leek crumbles, a newly launched menu item that nearly 500 people allege made them violently ill, the food delivery company has been hit with what appears to be its first lawsuit.

An Oklahoma woman filed a product liability and personal injury lawsuit against Daily Harvest—the New York City-based company that sells vegan-friendly smoothies, bowls, and other foods—on Monday, alleging that after consuming the company’s lentil and leek crumbles, she had to have her gallbladder removed.

