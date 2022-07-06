Also, R. Kelly has been removed from suicide watch and President Biden read Brittney Griner’s plea for help

» Both Parents of Toddler Found by Strangers Killed in Highland Park Shooting The parents of a 2-year-old boy were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A couple found the toddler and took him to a local fire department before he was reunited with his grandparents. [CBS News]

» R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch R. Kelly has been removed from suicide watch after the jailed, disgraced singer claimed that the special protective treatment was a form of punishment, according to court papers. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Little Literary Fair Returns After Pandemic Hiatus The Little Literary Fair, also known as LitLit, which celebrates West Coast indie booksellers and publishers, will return to downtown Los Angeles from July 30-31. [Los Angeles Times]

» Beverly Hills Man Charged with Murder in Overdose Deaths of 2 Women Left at Hospitals A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder in connection with the November overdose deaths of 24-year-old Christy Giles and her friend, 26-year-old Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, both of whom were dumped outside Los Angeles-area hospitals, District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. [NBC Los Angeles]

» White House Says Biden Has Read Brittney Griner’s Plea for Help White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that President Joe Biden had read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letter, saying the matter “is very personal to him.” However, Jean-Pierre did not detail whether there were plans for Biden to speak with Griner’s family. [Associated Press]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Highland Park Gunman Charged With 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder Police removed 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from the home of the alleged shooter in 2019 after he threatened to “kill everyone”

» After 27 Years, CA Woman Pardoned for Killing Her Sex Abuser, Trafficker At 16, Sara Kruzan killed the man who abused and trafficked her—at 17 she was sentenced as an adult to life in prison

» ‘Bling Empire’ Star Questions California Dream For All Affordable Housing Program The reality star, who is also a Los Angeles real estate agent, tells LAMag the affordable housing program is likely more of a ”temporary fix”

ONE MORE THING

LA-Based Cosmetic and Wellness Brands We’re Loving

It can be a minefield, trying to figure out which wellness and cosmetics brands work well for you. What are the ingredients? Is it animal cruelty-free? Will I have a bad reaction? Am I about to spend my whole paycheck? So to make things a little easier for you, LAMag has assembled a list of some of the best L.A-based skin, beauty, and wellness brands to check out.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.