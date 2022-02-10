Daily Brief: Bob Saget’s Cause of Death, Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

Also, Super Bowl LVI could be the hottest ever played due to high temperatures in L.A. this week

» Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Was Head Trauma, Family Says “[Authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” relatives of Saget said in a statement released Wednesday. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Here’s Why the Super Bowl LVI Could Be the Hottest Ever Played From Thursday through Sunday, when the big game is taking place, temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above average, according to meteorologists. [Los Angeles Times]

» Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records The Long Beach rapper, actor, and business mogul has acquired the iconic hip-hop record label from the MNRK Music Group, an arm of the investment firm Blackstone. [Variety]

» LAUSD Begins Preparing for Thousands of Unvaccinated Students By Expanding Online School Anticipating that thousands of Los Angeles Unified District students may not be vaccinated against COVID when the district mandate goes into effect, educators have started exploring more online learning options. [Los Angeles Times]

» Entertainment Weekly and InStyle Cease Print Publications Dotdash Meredith is ending the monthly print six publications including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, EatingWell, Health, Parents, and People en Español, Dotdash Meredith CEO Neil Vogel said in a Wednesday memo to staff. [The Wrap]

‘Inventing Anna’ Review: A Rorschach Test for How You Feel About the American Dream

This whole story, the one you’re about to sit on your fat ass and watch like a big lump of nothing, is about me,” Anna Delvey (Julia Garner) announces in a haughty, vocal-fried shrill in the first episode of Inventing Anna (Netflix, Feb. 11). It’s the perfect salvo from the titular figure and ultimate unreliable narrator, who was either a visionary German heiress who had every intention of building the next Soho House in Manhattan, or a flaky grifter who was on the take from the city’s most affluent.

While it might seem counterintuitive to neg your viewers with an insult right off the bat — a tactic used by cut-rate pickup artists to lower a target’s self-esteem so they’re suddenly seeking your approval — it appeared to work in real life. Anna was lavish in spending on herself and others, but not particularly nice. She bragged a lot — about her brilliance, head for business, eidetic memory and excellent taste. She offered withering takes on bad fashion directly to the unfortunate souls wearing it. Her arrogant jabs at out-of-touch high society types who weren’t used to being snubbed by anyone, much less anyone beneath them, worked like an exotic charm.

