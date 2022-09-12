Also, after experiencing the loss of both her brother and father within two years, art curator Haley Fonfa continues to strive for greater meaning in the art world

» 2 Guns Stolen From LA Home Of Rep. Karen Bass During Break-in As the race for city mayor gains steam, enlivened by celebrity diplomacy and complimentary diplomas, the home of Congresswoman Karen Bass— who is currently nosing ahead of her billionaire opponent Rick Caruso— was burglarized on Friday night. “At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” said Bass.

[CBSLA]

» Mosquito Fire Containment Begins As Crews Dig Deep To Battle Growing California Blaze The Mosquito fire, which started near Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest on Tuesday, is now 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials. The fire has burned through 41,443 acres (64.8 square miles) in El Dorado and Placer counties and continues to threaten more than 5,000 homes and other structures. More than 11,000 residents remain evacuated as the fire grew by about 7,700 acres Sunday. [SacBee]

» Historic South LA Church Destroyed By Fire Early Sunday morning, more than 100 firefighters battled a blaze engulfing the Victory Baptist Church, a culturally significant landmark and spiritual beacon of southern Los Angeles, which had stood in the South Park area since 1943. Two firefighters were injured in the ultimately futile two hour battle to save the church after the interior of the two-story structure collapsed; one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. [FOX11]

» As Water Levels Drop In California’s Lake Isabella, A Wild West Ghost Town Re-emerges Century-old soup cans littered with bullet holes, the debris of a lonely miner’s cabin, these are the faint traces of the Old West— that of prospectors and gunslingers— which remain scattered through the California desert, totems of American folklore. And while the days of the Wild West gangs are gone, new threats face Californians today. In the Sierra Nevada foothills, Lake Isabella’s lowering water line reveals a convergence of the Golden State’s past and present tragedies— Whisky Flat, one of the wildest, most storied towns of the forgotten West. [SFGate]

» Blaze Destroys Tiny Homes Built for Homeless Vets in West L.A.

The 8’-by-8’ shelters destroyed in the fire were meant to help homeless veterans transition to stable, permanent housing

Art Curator Haley Fonfa Is Turning Personal Tragedy Into Empowerment Haley Fonfa is by no means new to the Los Angeles art curation scene. Her rise in this cutthroat world began when she was another fresh face in the industry—but one grasping at the opportunities being presented—despite tragedies that struck as she was finding her footing. And now, Fonfa is flipping one of the devastating life events to ensure that her career has a deeper meaning. Fonfa’s path into the art world was unconventional, to say the least. Unlike those who fell into the typical routine of the artist—hone talent, art school, apply for galleries, repeat—Fonfa had spent most of her life in a more conventional manner. She grew up in Las Vegas and lived a life that was anything but difficult—there is no tale of trauma, no brush with illness, and certainly no unfamiliarity that would undoubtedly cast her into the artist’s life. “I was given a lot of things, gratefully, and I’m super happy that I had a wonderful childhood,” Fonfa reflects while speaking with LAMag. [FULL STORY]

