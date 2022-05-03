Daily Brief: Blac Chyna Loses Defamation Trial Against Kardashians, Jackie Robinson Bat Sold for $1.08M

Also, Drew Barrymore apologized for “making light” of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

» Blac Chyna Loses Defamation Trial Against Kardashians A Los Angeles jury on Monday found that none of the members of the Kardashian family defamed former reality TV star Blac Chyna. [NBC News]

» Creepy Dolls Keep Washing Ashore on Texas Beaches, Researchers Say Mission-Aransas Reserve researchers say that for years now, they’ve been encountering creepy-looking dolls washing ashore on Texas beaches, which they’ve been documenting on their Facebook page. [Chron]

» Teen Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting of Man at Cinco de Mayo Carnival in Anaheim Police arrested a 17-year-old boy who is suspected of fatally shooting a bystander at a Cinco de Mayo carnival in Anaheim after a fight broke out between a group of juveniles. [Los Angeles Times]

» Drew Barrymore Apologizes for ‘Making Light’ of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Drew Barrymore issued an apology via social media for “making light” of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard after calling the trial “a seven-layer dip of insanity” on her daytime talk show. [Variety]

» Jackie Robinson Bat Sells For $1.08 Million at Auction A baseball bat used by Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson during the 1949 MLB All-Star Game sold for a record $1.08 million dollars at an auction over the weekend, Hunt Auctions announced. [NBC Los Angeles]

Inside the Launch of L.A.’s First Ever Audio Reality Podcast: ‘Being Trans’

On Thursday, Lemonada Media launched the first-ever audio reality podcast studio, BEING Studios. Their first unscripted show, BEING Trans, follows the lives of 4 trans folks living in Los Angeles over several months.

From the producers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and MTV’s The Real World, BEING Trans documents cast members navigating everyday issues like dating, career goals, mental health, and family dynamics.

When they began this project, Lemonada co-founders Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs hoped to combine the intimacy of podcasts with the rawness of reality television.

