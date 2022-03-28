Daily Brief: Biden’s Big Putin Gaff, Judge Says Trump Committed Felony Charges

» Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain In Power’ In Forceful Speech In Poland Since Russia’s war with Ukraine began, the Biden administration has taken pains to avoid even implying that regime change is a goal of the Western response. [The Washington Post]

» Trump Likely Committed Felony With Plan to Obstruct Congress, U.S. Judge Rules A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021. [Reuters]

» Blue Ivy Performs With Mom Beyoncé At Oscars 2022 Beyoncé’s 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, joined her mom on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night while performing her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive.” [Page Six]

» Will Smith Dances With Oscar to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit it’ at Vanity Fair Party After Chris Rock Slap As the DJ played a medley of Smith’s biggest ’90s hits, the actor sang along to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Miami” as he shimmied in the middle of a mosh pit of his fans at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, swinging his gold statue in the air. [Variety]

» Walt Disney Co. Condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs It Into Law Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a new law that bans instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation for public school children from Kindergarten to the third grade, drawing condemnation from one of the state’s largest employers, The Walt Disney Co. [Deadline]

When Delia Brown was growing up in Venice Beach in the Eighties she was surrounded by the surf and skate scene, but hewed closer to the academic track. Her father founded a think tank at UCLA for public health policy and was later on Obama’s titular task force; her mother directed the UCLA Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program (LOSH). “I grew up going to demonstrations for social justice and environmental causes,” says Brown. “But I was the weirdo artist.”

After studying painting at UC Santa Cruz, she returned to Venice and started working for Betsey Johnson in Santa Monica by day while clubbing around the underground hip-hop scene at night in trendy spots like The Good Life, King King and Prince’s club Glam Slam. “I saw Nas there when he was like 18 years old,” recalls Brown, who was playing around town with her own two-girl rap group, The Fuzz, at the time.

