Daily Brief: Biden Unveils New COVID Plan, Marilyn Manson Loses Grammy Nom

» “We Need to be Ready:” Biden Announces COVID Plan Amid Omicron Arrival. Under President Joe Biden’s plan, pharmacies will start reaching out to an estimated 100 million Americans who are eligible for booster shots but haven’t received them yet and his administration will also require insurance companies to reimburse people for the purchase of home tests. [Los Angeles Times]

» Recording Academy Removes One of Marilyn Manson’s Grammy Nominations for Best Rap Song. The rocker lost one of two previously announced nominations for the upcoming awards show for an unidentified reason, but a source close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter it was a procedural update as Manson is not a writer on the song he was previously nominated for. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» In-N-Out Burger Appears Defiant of L.A.’s COVID Vaccination Mandate. When CBS Los Angeles‘s political reporter Tom Wait visited multiple In-N-Out Burger locations throughout the city this week, he was never asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID, which is now required for most indoor dining. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Miss USA’s First Transgender Contestant Reflects on Being Eliminated Early. “It was an honor just to be able to represent my community and be an example for young queer children who now know they don’t need to be limited by society’s standards,” Enriquez, 28, told Yahoo. [Yahoo]

» A Majority of L.A. Voters Support Duplexes in Single-Family Neighborhoods. A poll, by the Los Angeles Business Council Institute, done in collaboration with the Los Angeles Times, reflects that voters back two new state laws designed to spur housing construction, which take effect Jan. 1. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Awards Season Is Officially Underway With Gotham Kick-Off Hollywood’s favorite time of the year arrives with a brand new batch of Oscar hopefuls



» “The Nutcracker,” Trevor Noah Show, and 26 Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend Also, ”The Freak Brothers” immersive pop-up at Fred Segal and an in-person screening of Sterlin Harjo’s ”Love and Fury” at ARRAY headquarters

» Parolee Arrested in Jackie Avant Murder After Shooting Himself in the Foot The wife of iconic music producer, Clarence Avant, was fatally shot during a Beverly Hills home invasion

ONE MORE THING

Running on Empty: These Are the Hardest Items to Find in L.A.

If you missed your chance to dress up on Halloween but are dying to channel your inner Rocky, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark or John Wick, now’s your chance. December 2 marks the opening of Julien’s Auctions’ series of Hollywood and sports-related related auctions that are expected to fetch anywhere from $25 to $300,000 per artifact, with $6 million expected to be brought in overall.

The thousands of rare goodies making their way to the auction block include black droog boots worn in A Clockwork Orange, a studio microphone used by Mel Blanc, a pair of Roxy III boxing gloves, and a limited edition Los Angeles Lakers jacket made for Kobe Bryant. There’s also a Hugh Hefner signed first issue of Playboy Magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover, clothing worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the sixties, Lucille Ball department store receipts and a custom gown worn by Sandra Bullock in Forces of Nature.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.