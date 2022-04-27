Daily Brief: Biden Grants Clemency to 7 Californians, Bad Bunny to Star in ‘El Muerto’

Also, SoCal officials declared a water shortage emergency on Tuesday and ordered new watering restrictions that will impact six million people

» Seven Californians Granted Clemency by President Biden President Joe Biden used his presidential clemency powers for the first time in his administration on Tuesday, commuting the sentences of 75 people including seven Southern Californians who were convicted of nonviolent drug-related charges. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Bad Bunny Will be the First Latino to Lead a Live-Action Marvel Film Sony announced that the Grammy-winning pop star will play the lead role of Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, a.k.a. El Muerto in Marvel’s upcoming film El Muerto. [NPR]

» SoCal Officials Declare Water Shortage Emergency, Order New Restrictions The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California on Tuesday declared a water shortage emergency and voted to restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties. [Los Angeles Times]

» ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed: “I Just Fucked Up My Whole Entire Career” A newly released video shows Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, calling herself a “fucking failure” and saying that she “fucked up” her career moments after Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film. [Daily Mail]

» South LA Residents Can Get $150 a Month for Transit Trips Los Angeles’ Department of Transportation announced its Universal Basic Mobility pilot program designed to make it easier for residents in some South Los Angeles communities to get around without driving. [LAist]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Perrey Reeves Wants To Explore A Post-Me Too Era ‘Entourage’ Reboot

Entourage star Perrey Reeves would love to reboot her HBO series just to find out how each character copes with the affects and aftermath of the Me Too movement.

“We would all die to do a reboot,” Reeves told Los Angeles magazine at the LA Family Housing Gala. “It would be interesting to show the changes and [how they] adapted to those changes and made it a better environment for people to work in.”

“Or, we could have Mrs. Ari Gold running the studio,” Reeves added as she began spitballing ideas. “Change it up and make it in the divorce settlement or something, right? Or Mrs. Ari could be HR, I like it.”

At the end of the day, Reeves notes that the show was ultimately about a group of friends who were devoted to one another, and a storyline like that will never get old.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.