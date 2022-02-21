Daily Brief: Biden Extends Pandemic Emergency, COVID Strikes The Queen, Justin Bieber

» Biden Extends National Pandemic Emergency President Joe Biden said Friday that he would be extending the national pandemic emergency past its initial end date of March 1. “It is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the federal government,” Biden said in a letter. [New York Times]

» Queen Elizabeth II and Justin Bieber Test Positive for COVID Buckingham Palace announced Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for COVID. Shortly after, a reporter told CNN that Justin Bieber had also tested positive. However, the former’s risk is about 340 times greater than the Canadian singer’s. [Forbes]

» Musical Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards Who Helped Launch Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Dies at 31 Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star and musical entrepreneur who helped to launch the careers of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, and Jessie J, has died at 31. The news was reported in a Twitter post by his mother, Brenda Edwards, early Monday morning. [NBC News]

» Minka Kelly Pushes Back Against Planned Euphoria Nude Scene Minka Kelly, former Friday Night Lights star, voiced concerns over a planned nude scene for her appearance in HBO’s hit show Euphoria. The actress added that director Levinson tried to promptly rewrite dialogue for her pool scene, saying that “That can be frustrating and can throw some people off, but I actually trust and feel safe with a director who’s not afraid to change his mind.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» George Gascon Backpedals on Sentence of Woman Who Assaulted 10-Year-Old Girl Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Sunday that his sentencing of a woman who assaulted a 10-year-old girl may have been too short. “While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” Gascón said in a statement. [Los Angeles Times]

It’s that time again. You want a quick trip and you don’t know where to go. Just be honest with yourself, and say yes to that voice in the back of your head telling you to head to Las Vegas.

While indoor mask mandates remain in Los Angeles County due to the coronavirus, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has lifted all mask mandates. “The state will no longer require masks in public places, but employers and organizations, including school districts, may set their own policies, and I encourage them to work with their employees and communities to ensure that policies are in place,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Many of the players from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams headed to Vegas after their victory parade in DTLA on Feb. 16. The team arrived to Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas for dinner in the private dining room at 9:30 p.m., ordering items including multiple surf and turfs, 90-day dry aged tomahawk steaks, short ribs, margaritas and more.

