Daily Brief: Biden Considers Gas Tax Holiday, $60K Worth of Meth Found in Kids’ Car Seats

» Biden Says Decision on Gas Tax Holiday May Come ‘By the End of the Week’ President Joe Biden said Monday he is weighing the possibility of a federal gas tax holiday to ease high fuel prices for Americans—a decision he hopes to make “by the end of the week.” [USA Today]

» Rescheduled Kingdom Day Parade Rolls Through South LA The annual Kingdom Day Parade returned to South Los Angeles on Monday after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic. [CBS News]

» Affordable Housing Projects in California Tops $1M Per Apartment to Construct More than half a dozen affordable housing projects in the Golden State are costing more than $1 million per apartment to build, a record-breaking amount that has made it challenging to house the increasing number of low-income Californians, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. [Los Angeles Times]

» Kate Bush Salutes ‘Stranger Things’ Creators for Reviving Her Now Record Breaking Single, “Running Up That Hill” “I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives,” the veteran English singer said about her 1985-hit “Running Up That Hill,” which reached No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia. [Billboard]

» $60K Worth of Meth Found in Children’s Car Seats at CA Checkpoint A United States citizen was arrested at a checkpoint in Murrieta after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection officers found $60,000 worth of methamphetamine stuffed into child booster seats. [KTLA]

» New California Plan Would Help Buyers Get Downpayment on First Home The mortgage assistance plan proposes to help lower and middle income Californians but critics say it’s political window dressing

» Two Netflix ‘Chosen One’ Actors Killed, 6 Injured in Mexico Van Crash Two actors were killed and six cast and crew members were injured on Thursday in a crash on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula

» Inside the Hollywood Bowl’s First-Ever Juneteenth Celebration (Photos) LAMag was in attendance as roughly 18,000 people converged at the iconic music venue to celebrate the nation’s youngest holiday and witness star-studded performances

Dorinda Medley Almost Quit Filming ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Halfway Through Season

When Andy Cohen asked Dorinda Medley if she would host Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history, Bluestone Manor, the former Real Housewives of New York cast member was immediately in. That was until the drama, filming, production and behind the scenes work all became just a bit too overwhelming for the owner of the estate.

“I kind of wish we only did four days because at one point, I just wanted to be a guest filming,” Medley told Los Angeles. “When you guys all see breakfast, I was up an hour and a half before arranging it. When the girls are all getting hair and makeup done and taking naps, I’m arranging the next thing because this is not a hotel, this is my home.”

