Daily Brief: Betty White Suffered Stroke Days Before Death, Man Receives Pig Heart

» Betty White Suffered a Stroke Six Days Before Her Death The beloved Golden Girls star died at her Brentwood home as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the Los Angeles County death certificate obtained Monday by the Associated Press. [Associated Press]

» California Hits Unfortunate Milestone of More Than 6 Million COVID Cases According to the Los Angeles Times’ coronavirus tracker, the Golden State has reported roughly 6,257,000 cases. [Los Angeles Times]



» In a Medical First, US Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient A 57-year-old Maryland handyman with life-threatening heart disease received a heart from a genetically modified pig during an eight-hour experimental surgery on Friday in Baltimore. [New York Times]

» Space Heater Sparked Fire in Bronx Apartment Building That Killed 17 People, Including 8 Children A malfunctioning electric space heater in a bedroom was the source of an apartment building fire on Sunday morning, making it one of the city’s worst fires in decades. [CNN]

» California Poised to Remove Immigration Status Rules for Medi-Cal Healthcare As part of his budget proposal which was unveiled on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the state to spend $2.2 billion a year to close the final gap in Medi-Cal eligibility afters years of incremental progress toward offering coverage to people living in the country illegally. [Los Angeles Times]



» L.A. County Breaks Single-Day Record With Over 45,000 COVID Cases The county recorded 45,584 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths associated with the virus on Sunday

» Taco Bell Employee Fatally Shot in L.A. After Refusing Fake Money The 41-year-old victim was shot Saturday night while working at a drive-thru window after refusing to accept a counterfeit $20 bill

» The Equalizer’s Laya DeLeon Hayes is Just Getting Started At 17, Hayes already has a starring role on the biggest show on television and an NAACP award on her bookshelf



