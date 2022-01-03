Daily Brief: Betty White 100th Birthday Doc Still Coming to Theaters Despite Death on NYE

Also, Los Angeles County’s COVID transmission rate reaches highest point since the early months of the pandemic

» Betty White 100th Birthday Documentary Set to Release Despite the Beloved Actor’s Death Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration confirmed that the film will release as planned on Jan. 17—which would have been the Emmy winner’s centennial birthday—but with the new title, Betty White: A Celebration. [Los Angeles Times]



» L.A. County’s COVID Transmission Rate Reaches Highest Point Since Early Pandemic Months Every infected person in the county is on average transmitting the virus to two other people, an increase from last year’s surge when the effective transmission rate did not exceed 1.4 estimates. [Los Angeles Times]

» David Bowie’s Estate Sells His Catalog to Warner Chappell Music for Roughly $250 Million The agreement includes songs from the 26 studio albums released during the award winning singer’s lifetime in addition to the posthumous studio album Toy, which is slated to release Friday. [Variety]

» Good News L.A. Renters: Landlords Can’t Increase Rent for Most Tenants Until 2023 Landlords are prohibited from increasing the cost of more than 650,000 rent-stabilized apartment units citywide. [Los Angeles Times]



» Twitter Permanently Suspends Majorie Taylor Greene’s Account for COVID Misinformation Twitter suspended the Georgia Republican’s account after she tweeted on Saturday, falsely, about “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.” [New York Times]



» Gen Z Has Arrived At the Office—And It’s Freaking Everyone Out The good news is that Zoomers aren’t nearly as entitled on the job as millennials. The bad news? They could really use a hug

» L.A.’s Arms Race of the Affluent From Beverly Hills to Santa Monica, the crime-panicked wealthy are banishing bling and buying guns

» Valentina Orellana-Peralta Becomes 1 of 18 LAPD Shooting Deaths This Year Officers have reportedly shot at least 38 people, 18 fatally —including the shooting Sunday of a man with a knife—in 2021



What To Stream This Week: ‘The Book Of Boba Fett,’ ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Special

Here are the best new titles to check out as we mentally prepare for that tumultuous return to work next week.

