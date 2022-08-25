Daily Brief: Ben Savage Runs For WeHo City Council; California Life Expectancy Drops

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

In California, The Calm Before The Legislative Storm

As we hurdle towards the final days of the legislative calendar, which ends less than a week from today, almost 1,000 bills, ranging from climate reform to farmers’ unionization, are still very much up in the air. And decisions on some of the most contentious proposals will undoubtedly come right down to the wire. CalMatters highlights a few of the Golden State’s most polemical battles around these bills. [CalMatters]

» Inland Empire Faces Flood Watch Monsoon thunderstorms are threatening much of the Inland Empire, particularly in the mountains and desert. A flood watch went into effect at noon yesterday for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. The heavy rainfall may also cause mud and debris flow in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires. [CBSLA]

» Is Los Angeles Home to the Most Looked-Through Telescope in the World? One of Hollywood’s most prominent decorations, second only to the big sign, the Griffith Observatory is more than just a landmark for the City of Stars. The great dome on the hill looks up past the thick glare of smog, searching for what glitters in the great unknown— a symbol for L.A.’s dreamers. It is this charming idealism and the fact that the thing still works after nine decades that brings millions of tourists to the observatory from around the world each year. [NY Times]

» Paul Newman’s Daughters Sue Late Actor’s Charity Foundation When the late Hollywood icon Paul Newman began the Newman’s Own Foundation three years before he died in 2008, he stipulated that the charity could use his name and likeness on the condition that it gave $400k per year to each of his daughters’ own charity foundations. Now, his daughters Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, claim that the foundation is not honoring his wishes. [AP]

» TikTok Trend Inspires Women To Wear Pigtails To Work As A Social Experiment Female workers from waitresses to dancers say that wearing pigtails to work means more tips. The fetishization of the “schoolgirl” trope in online porn and infantilized depictions of women in pop culture seemingly contribute to the hypersexualization of young girls in our culture. Lisa Stirling, a 25-year-old waitress, said that the 12.5% of her sales she earned in tips surged to 16.7%. “If changing my hair up is going to affect that in a positive way, then it’s something I’m going to give a shot,” says Stirling. [NBC]

» California Lottery: Auburn Man Wins Big With Scratchers Prize Chad Fry, a man from Auburn, California who just won $20 million from a $30 Scratchers ticket, says the first thing he plans to buy is a new Ford F-250. The jackpot was the largest scratchers prize won from the California Lottery. “I’m sure it will hit me that I’m a millionaire [now that I’ve seen] all those zeroes!” Fry said. [ABC10]

Olivia Wilde is Finally Fuming Over Custody Papers Served Onstage Olivia Wilde—not to mention the crowd she was addressing at CinemaCon Las Vegas in April—was shocked when she was interrupted in the middle of presenting the trailer for her upcoming directorial project, Don’t Worry Darling, by a stranger who handed her a manila envelope marked “personal and confidential.” First thought to be a script, it was later revealed that she had been served child custody papers from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis, who she had two kids with before they split up in 2020. Wilde opened the envelope onstage but went on with the show. Sudeikis said at the time that he had no idea where or when Wilde would be served, and that he wouldn’t have approved of it, but Wilde herself has not indicated whether she buys that story. Until now. [FULL STORY]

