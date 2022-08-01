Daily Brief: Beloved Star Trek Actress Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» McKinney Fire Explodes To Become California’s Largest Of Year, Several Communities Threatened In the 20 years they’ve lived in Yreka, Vina Swenson and her husband have packed up their car and prepared to flee from fire five times — twice in the last two years. [LA Times]

» LAUSD Sees Noticeable Drop In Enrollment Of Students Between 10,000 to 20,000 students are not enrolled and some just stopped attending in the last year, according to Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. [CBS]

» U.S. Bank Fined For Opening ‘Sham’ Accounts For Customers The fifth-largest commercial bank in the US was fined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for illegally accessing consumer credit reports and opening accounts without their permission. [CNN]

» Sylvester Stallone Doubles Down on ‘Rocky’ Ownership Complaints Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff MGM is developing a new film about Rocky Balboa’s previous foe Ivan Drago, which has revived Stallone’s ire over his standing with the boxing franchise. [THR]

» Boston Celtics Great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA Champion, Dies At 88 Russell died “peacefully” with his wife, Jeannine, at his side, a statement posted on social media read. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon, according to the statement. [ESPN]

» Exclusive: Judge Reinhold’s Oral History of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ For the “Fast Times” 40th anniversary, star Judge Reinhold tells us how it all went down—from the mall to That Scene in the pool house

» Failed Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout Now Bringing Fresh Pandemic Threat



» Newsom Opposes a Wealth Tax to Pay for Electric Vehicle Mandate Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a strong stance against a Lyft-backed EV initiative on the November ballot that would tax the rich

» Nichelle Nichols, Leading Lady of the Star Trek Universe, Dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols was a pioneer for women and people of color in Hollywood, and Starfleet’s Lt. Nyota Uhura was an inspiration for all

Weekend Playlist: Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE Is Finally Here Each week, so much new music is released that it can almost feel like a chore to sort through it all. But today, there’s one project that easily tops them all. Beyoncé’s latest studio album—her first since 2016—is now out, and it’s all the world can talk about. Aptly titled Renaissance (because Beyoncé is the Queen), the album debuted to rave reviews on Twitter. Since the world might as well recognize the album’s release as a global holiday, this edition of LAMag‘s Weekend Playlist is all about the renaissance: Beyoncé’s album, artists in their own renaissance era and singers on the cusp of artistic greatness. [FULL STORY]

