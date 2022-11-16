Daily Brief: Bass Increases Lead for Mayor; Villanueva Concedes Sheriff’s Race

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» No Charges Will Be Filed Against Los Angeles Deputies Who Shot And Killed Dijon Kizzee The deputies who shot Dijon Kizzee 16 times will not face criminal charges, according to a 19-page memo from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. On the afternoon of August 31, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Christian Morales and his training officer Michael Garcia attempted to stop Kizzee for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road, officials said in the memo. Kizzee got off the bike and ran. After a chase, Kizzee appeared to be surrendering but then struggled with Morales and dropped a 9mm pistol and other objects between him and the deputy, authorities said. According to the memo, when Kizzee picked up the weapon, Morales stepped back and fired. Kizzee fell to the ground and was reaching for the gun when he was shot again, the findings say. [CNN]

» Denise Richards’ Car Shot At While Driving During Road Rage Incident In Los Angeles The former bond girl and her husband Aaron Phypers were reportedly driving to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles when their car was shot at. There was a van closely following Phyper’s bumper, “pushing him almost,” a source claimed. The man and Phypers exchanged words with the individual claiming that Phypers had cut him off. Phypers ultimately drove away, and it wasn’t until the couple arrived at the studio that they realized the man had shot at the back of their Ford F-150. Richards and Phypers were not injured in the incident. [FOX]

» L.A. Cash Bail System Challenged As Unconstitutional In Lawsuit The cash bail system in Los Angeles treats people who can’t afford to pay their way out of jail differently from those who can. A group of civil rights organizations and law firms sued the city and county of Los Angeles as well as the L.A. Sheriff and Police Departments seeking an order halting cash bail requirements for release until the legal challenge is resolved in court. A hearing on the request for a temporary restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 19. [Bloomberg]

» L.A. Rapper Blueface Arrested In Las Vegas On Suspicion For Attempted Murder The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 25-year-old rapper Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He was booked with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied structure. The arrest stems from a shooting on Oct. 8 on Windy Road in Las Vegas. [CBS]

» Grammy Awards Nominations 2023 Announced Tuesday Beyoncé is leading the field with nine nods, Kendrick Lamar is close behind with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile are tied with seven. Four contenders are entering the race with six nominations apiece: Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill. The nominations generally went largely as predicted, with Beyoncé, Adele, Styles, Lamar and Lizzo being the five contenders who were each nominated in the top three all-genre categories: record, album, and song of the year. [Variety]

