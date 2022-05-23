Daily Brief: Senate Struggles Over Baby Formula Bill, Mick Says Styles Lacks The Moves Like Jagger

Also, Kelly Ann Conway alleges ex-President Donald Trump nearly dropped out of the 2016 race due to the ’Access Hollywood’ tape

» Baby Formula Bill Faces Rocky Terrain in Senate Emergency funding legislation focused on addressing the national baby formula shortage may face future obstacles, as Republicans in the Senate are hesitant to support the bill that swiftly passed through the House early last week. [The Hill]

» Mick Jagger on Harry Styles: ‘Superficial Resemblance to My Younger Self’ The Rolling Stones frontman recently spoke on modern popstar Harry Styles in an interview with The Times U.K., to which he responded “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine. He can’t help that.” [Rolling Stone]

» Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Considered Dropping Out of 2016 Race Over ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Another day, another day with Trump making headlines in his post-Presidency era. This time around, Conway, Trump’s former campaign manager and advisor, claims he nearly dropped out of the 2016 Presidential race after the famous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape. [The Wrap]

» Feminist Protestors Storm Cannes Premiere of ‘Holy Spider’ With Smoke Devices A group of feminist protestors stormed the red carpet premiere of ‘Holy Spider’ on Sunday. The demonstrators lit smoke devices and unveiled a banner targeting the global press. [Variety]

» Beverly Hills Mayor and Vice Mayor Test Positive for Coronavirus Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse and Vice Mayor Julian Gold both tested positive for COVID. “I have always tested negative, however this morning my test came back positive,” Bosse said in a Facebook post. “I am feeling a little tired, but in good spirits overall.” [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Daily Harvest Launches ‘Groundbreaking’ Vegan Product At L.A. Pop Up Listen up LA vegans, Daily Harvest has a new “groundbreaking” protein out on the market that is improving the health and taste profiles of alternative meat products. “Crumbles is a protein source made completely by plants,” Vice President of Community & Advocacy at Daily Harvest, CJ Frogozo, told Los Angeles magazine. “A lot of the alternative meats are made with hydrogenated whatever’s, it’s made from a lab, not the ground,” Frogozo added. “Ours is so groundbreaking because we are literally basing the Crumbles on nuts, legumes, seeds, cauliflower, butternut squash and mushrooms, so it’s better for you, it’s better for the planet and it has 13 grams of protein per serving.” [FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.