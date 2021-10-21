Also, the founder of the Laugh Factory is calling for comedians to support Dave Chappelle amid backlash, and more

» Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76 percent in Los Angeles County last year, the highest recorded in two decades, the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations said in a report released on Wednesday. Of the 44 incidents that were reported in 2020, more than three-quarters involved physical violence, a 58 percent increase from 2018. [Los Angeles Times]

» Nearly a year after he was banned from social media, former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is launching his own media company, which will include a social media platform called “TRUTH Social.” “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» The founder of the Laugh Factory, Jamie Masada, is urging comedians to support Dave Chappelle who has come under fire for controversial comments he made in his latest Netflix stand-up special. “What we are witnessing is an attack on the independence of comedy and the freedoms that make comedy the most organic, noncommercial form of entertainment,” the West Hollywood comedy club owner wrote in an open letter Tuesday. [Los Angeles Times]

» Facebook is reportedly planning to change its company name before the end of the month, bringing the company one step closer to fulfilling its longtime goal of becoming a “metaverse company” rather than just a social giant. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to talk about the name change at the Facebook Connect conference on Oct. 28, but the announcement could come sooner. [The Verge]

» Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that killed a 14-year-old student athlete in Apple Valley. Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle is described as either a Nissan 350Z or an Infinity G35 and witnesses said the car is either white or silver. [ABC 7]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» LA City Council Votes to Suspend Mark Ridley-Thomas The disgraced councilman is also scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court



» Op-Ed: Voter Suppression Is Felt in Blue California, Too. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act Christy Smith writes: ”These backwards, anti-democratic laws, made possible by the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision to gut the heart of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, have been accelerating in number due to the manufactured hysteria”

» L.A.’s $650 Million Zoo Makeover Sparks Backlash From Environmentalists The project would consume 23 acres of native woodlands





ONE MORE THING

Amazon Will Hire 23,000 Seasonal Workers in California

To keep up with the demand of the upcoming holiday season, Amazon announced that it is going to hire 150,000 seasonal employees including 23,000 in California.

Like all Amazon positions in the United States, the seasonal jobs will pay an average of $18 per hour with an additional $3 per hour for workers on some shifts. The retail giant will also offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses at some locations, according to a news release from Amazon. Seasonal workers will help pick, pack, and ship products across Amazon’s wide network of warehouses.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.