Daily Brief: Amy Schumer Wants Zelenskyy to Appear at the Oscars, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation

Also, the LAPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the driver of a rented Tesla that went airborne before crashing into two parked cars

» Amy Schumer Tried to Get Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Appear at the Oscars Amid War “I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” said Amy Schumer, who is co-hosting the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. “I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.” [Variety]

» Here’s What Happened at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearing NPR breaks down what happened at the confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson—the federal judge President Biden nominated to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat when he retires this summer—which began on Monday. [NPR]

» Five Leading Mayoral Candidates Set to Debate for the First Time on Tuesday The event, which will take place at the Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus, will include Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), City Atty. Mike Feuer, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. [Los Angeles Times]

» Reggaeton Pioneer Daddy Yankee Announces Farewell Tour and New Album ‘Legendaddy’ The 45-year-old rapper—who is known for hits like 2017’s “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and 2010’s “Gasolina” announced that he will release his final album titled Legendaddy on Thursday before embarking on a North and South American tour in August. [Los Angeles Times]

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Finally Getting a Star on the Walk of Fame

After nearly 40 years together, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are being commemorated in the city they call home with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The bandmates, for whom Los Angeles has always been a major muse, and who sang “buy me a star on the boulevard” on their 1999-hit “Californication,” will receive the honor at an unveiling ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m., Variety reports. Joining the band to help reveal their star will be George Clinton—who produced their 1985-album Freaky Styley—actor Woody Harrelson, musician Bob Forrest, and emcee Nicole Mihalka, chair of the board for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

