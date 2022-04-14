Daily Brief: Amy Schumer’s Post-Oscars Death Threats, CA Eases Asymptomatic Quarantine Rules

Also, a suspect was arrested in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday, the NYPD announced

» Amy Schumer Says She Got Death Threats After Oscars Joke; Reveals The Swipes She Omitted That Night The Oscar host and comedian revealed she was subject to an array of death threats after her bit with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. The incident even prompted LAPD and secret service involvement, Schumer said. [Deadline]

» California Says Asymptomatic People Exposed to Coronavirus Don’t Need to Quarantine California is no longer recommending the previously pushed five-day quarantine for those suspected to have been exposed to COVID. [Los Angeles Times]

» Suspected Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Arrested: NYPD Police arrested a subject believed to be involved in the Brookly subway shooting on Tuesday. Frank R. James was initially a person of interest, but upgraded to a subject and was subsequentially arrested. [PIX 11]

» CSU Provost Faced Retaliation after Reporting Harassment by President’s Husband, Records Claim CSU paid $600,000 earlier this year to settle a claim made by a Sonoma State provost. Lisa Vollendorf, the provost at the time, reported to Cal State officials that several women had alleged assault by Patrick McCallum, a higher education lobbyist, and the President’s husband. [Los Angeles Times]

» Frank Langella to Be Recast in Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Following Misconduct Investigation Frank Langella is the center of controversy recently, as the actor is facing a misconduct investigation. Langella was set to lead the cast as Roderick Usher, but the role is now being recast. [Variety]

Marc Maron Has Hunch on How Chris Rock Will Finally Spill About Oscars’ Slap

Marc Maron of WTF? With Marc Maron podcast fame, shared some insight on what he thinks the world can expect to hear when Chris Rock finally talks about what really went down with Will Smith at The Oscars.

“I think he’ll process [what happened] like he processes everything else and something like that certainly will take time, not only culturally, but just in terms of looking at all of the angles,” Maron told Los Angeles magazine. “He’s a very thoughtful guy so it’ll be interesting to see how he decides to handle it, when he decides to handle it.”

Rock recently performed a stand up set in Indio, California and kicked things off by telling the audience that he wasn’t going to address the infamous incident until he was financially compensated. Maron believes Rock is likely awaiting a new Netflix deal, rather than doing an interview on a network program.

