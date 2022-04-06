Daily Brief: Amazon Worker Chat App Raises Eyebrows, Obama Cracks VP Joke at Biden

Also, Richard Linklater says he never received money off of ’90s cult classic ”Dazed and Confused”

» New Amazon Worker Chat App Would Ban Words Like “Union,” “Restrooms,” “Pay Raise,” and “Plantation” A new leak has revealed that Amazon’s Worker Chat App banned an array of phrases, including “union,” “restrooms,” “pay raise,” “grievances,” and “slave labor.” [The Intercept]

» Obama Cracks Joke At ‘Vice President’ Biden During White House Event

Obama opened his speech acknowledging “Vice President” Biden, in a joke alluding to Biden’s service under him for two terms. He continued by saying it was “good to be back in the White House.” [Yahoo! News]

» Richard Linklater Says He’s Never Made Money Off ‘Dazed and Confused,’ Got ‘Screwed’ by Studio The writer-director of the ’90s cult classic film says he never received money off of his work with “Dazed and Confused.” Of the $30 million the film made in revenue, Linklater says he didn’t get a penny. [Variety]

» Bobby Rydell Dies: ‘Wild One’ Teen Idol, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor Was 79 The Philly-born teen star of the early ’60s died at 79. Some of his most notable work was an appearance in a “Bye Bye Birdie” dance number and a series of hit songs including “Volare” and “Wild One.” [Deadline]

» California Again Tops Five States with the Highest Gas Prices A combination of inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has left the state with skyrocketing prices and another spot in the top five states with the highest gas prices. [KTLA]

Twitter Pain and Top Shareholder Elon Musk Joins its Board of Directors

On Monday, it was revealed that Tesla CEO and low-earth orbiter Elon Musk had picked up 9.2 percent of all Twitter stock, making him the social media megalith’s biggest shareholder. On Tuesday, Twitter welcomed Musk with a seat on the board of directors, and capped his ability to buy more stock at 15 percent.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news via a series of morning tweets Tuesday.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal wrote. “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”

