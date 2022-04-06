Daily Brief: Amazon Worker Chat App Raises Eyebrows, Obama Cracks VP Joke at Biden

» New Amazon Worker Chat App Would Ban Words Like “Union,” “Restrooms,” “Pay Raise,” and “Plantation” A new leak has revealed that Amazon’s Worker Chat App banned an array of phrases, including “union,” “restrooms,” “pay raise,” “grievances,” and “slave labor.” [The Intercept]
» Obama Cracks Joke At ‘Vice President’ Biden During White House Event
Obama opened his speech acknowledging “Vice President” Biden, in a joke alluding to Biden’s service under him for two terms. He continued by saying it was “good to be back in the White House.” [Yahoo! News]
» Richard Linklater Says He’s Never Made Money Off ‘Dazed and Confused,’ Got ‘Screwed’ by Studio The writer-director of the ’90s cult classic film says he never received money off of his work with “Dazed and Confused.” Of the $30 million the film made in revenue, Linklater says he didn’t get a penny. [Variety]
» Bobby Rydell Dies: ‘Wild One’ Teen Idol, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor Was 79 The Philly-born teen star of the early ’60s died at 79. Some of his most notable work was an appearance in a “Bye Bye Birdie” dance number and a series of hit songs including “Volare” and “Wild One.” [Deadline]
» California Again Tops Five States with the Highest Gas Prices A combination of inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has left the state with skyrocketing prices and another spot in the top five states with the highest gas prices. [KTLA]
» Leaving Los Angeles An indigo-blue Santa Monican decamps, to bright-red Kansas and discovers, that not everyone in Trump country is a mouth-breathing, sexist, build-the-wall, lock-her-up, racist moron. In fact, some, of them have become his best friends
» And the Oscar Goes to… Alopecia! The heartbreaking moment did have one silver lining in that it got everyone talking about a disease that affects hundreds of thousands of people.
» Judd Apatow on Pulling Off Pandemic-Themed ‘The Bubble’ During the Pandemic ”You certainly have moments where you think, ‘Is this the stupidest thing I ever decided to do?” the filmmaker tells LA Mag
Twitter Pain and Top Shareholder Elon Musk Joins its Board of Directors
On Monday, it was revealed that Tesla CEO and low-earth orbiter Elon Musk had picked up 9.2 percent of all Twitter stock, making him the social media megalith’s biggest shareholder. On Tuesday, Twitter welcomed Musk with a seat on the board of directors, and capped his ability to buy more stock at 15 percent.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news via a series of morning tweets Tuesday.
“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal wrote. “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”
