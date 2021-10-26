Daily Brief: Alec Baldwin’s Wife Speaks; CA’s $20 Billion EDD Problem; Adele Surprise

Also, Dave Chappelle speaks out on the controversy surrounding his Netflix special, and more

» Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor and producer Alec Baldwin, showed support for her husband and the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot on Oct. 21 on the set of Rust, via an Instagram post. “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident.” [Los Angeles Times]

» California has distributed at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic, state officials said Monday during an oversight hearing. Officials blamed the fraud on a hastily approved expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that allowed people who were self-employed to get weekly checks from the government. [Associated Press]

» An 18-year-old student at UC San Diego died Saturday after he fell out of an eighth floor bathroom window of a campus dorm room while attending a party, officials said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified him as Aaron Fan, an undergraduate student of the university’s John Muir College. [NBC San Diego]

» People who were hiking near the Griffith Observatory Sunday might have caught a secret performance by Adele. The “Easy on Me” singer, who released her first single in nearly six years this month, was performing at the popular tourist attraction ahead of her upcoming TV special, “Adele One Night Only,” CBS officials confirmed. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his mother, Beverly Tate, who died over the weekend. The 50-year-old rap star dedicated a series of Instagram posts to his mother, who died at age 70, with the captions, “Mama thank u for having me” and “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother.” [Black Enterprise]

» There’s a Breakthrough COVID Treatment That Is Still Not Being Used Dr. Anthony Fauci on monoclonal antibodies: ”They work. We’ve just got to get people to realize they work.”



» Three Women Charged for Stealing $400,000 Meant for L.A.’s Homeless The 56 felony charges include grand theft and embezzlement

» Dave Chappelle to Trans Community: Watch “The Closer” Then I’ll Meet With You The comic says he’ll meet with the transgender community under the condition that they watch “The Closer” in full and more



Why Is Kate Beckinsale’s High IQ An Issue?

We’re in the middle of a supply chain crisis with no resolution in sight, Biden’s economic plan is being whittled away as we speak, and a Hollywood set’s tragic prop gun misfire just left a female cinematographer dead, but you know what’s really sticking in our craw? Kate Beckinsale has a high IQ and she knows it, and she isn’t going to pretend otherwise. Buckle up, kids — this one is extra asinine.

The controversy began when Beckinsale, currently promoting her new show Guilty Party, a dark comedy where she plays a discredited journalist trying to salvage her career, appeared on the Howard Stern show Oct. 19. At one point, Stern brings up her background. “You went to Oxford, you studied Russian literature, and you speak fluent Russian,” he says. “Did you ever have your IQ tested?”

Let’s note briefly that this is an improvement for Stern’s past infamous typical line of questioning with female guests, which often revolved around crass gags and insinuations, such as joking that Pamela Anderson is “loose” or calling Baby Spice “Swallow Spice.”

