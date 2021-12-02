Also, Stacey Abrams announces bid for Georgia governor and report shows that nearly 1,500 unhoused Angelenos died during the pandemic

» Alec Baldwin Gives First T.V. Interview Following “Rust” Shooting. During a sit-down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos—which is scheduled to air on December 2—Baldwin said, “Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.” [Deadline]

» Nearly 1,500 Unhoused Los Angeles Residents Died on the Streets During the Pandemic. In a new report, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a coalition of unhoused residents analyzed the L.A. county coroner’s records to identify 1,493 cases of people who died between March 2020 and July 2021 on the streets and were likely unhoused. [The Guardian]

» California Officials Say They Don’t Think They Need to Implement New COVID Restrictions for the Omicron Variant. “I see no indication at this moment whatsoever that that’s in our immediate future as long as we continue our nation-leading efforts,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said, noting that Californians’ decisions will “determine our fate and future.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Comedian Trevor Noah Will Return as Host of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The Daily Show host previously emceed the 63rd Grammys, which were held in March, and has been asked to host again at the upcoming show, taking place Monday, Jan. 31, at Staples Center (which is being renamed Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 25) in Los Angeles. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Stacey Abrams Launches Bid for Georgia Governor. The Democrat and voting rights advocate who narrowly lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in the governor’s race in 2018 said, “I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.” [Fox News]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» The First U.S. COVID Omicron Case Has Been Detected in California Little is known about the latest COVID variant, but the World Health Organization says it poses a “very high” risk—and now it’s here

» Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Executive Clarence Avant, Killed in Home Invasion Nicole Avant, one of Jacqueline Avant’s three children, is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

» COVID Omicron: Will the New Variant Wreck the Holiday Movie Season? Possibly! No one’s entirely sure what the new COVID variant can do, but Hollywood is ready to panic

ONE MORE THING

Running on Empty: These Are the Hardest Items to Find in L.A.

Here’s a roundup of products that have been nearly impossible to secure at stores in L.A.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.