Daily Brief: 50 Dogs Found Caged Alive in Brush Fire; Hackers Infiltrate LAUSD

Also, Spencer Alden became the world’s most iconic baby floating on the “Nevermind” cover, but infant-fame turned out to be a real downer.

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Fairview Fire Grows To 4,000 Acres Yet another devastating California inferno has already caused the evacuation of at least 1,500 homes and claimed the lives of two people in Riverside County. The Fairview Fire, only 5 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon, threatens roughly 5,000 structures. According to a report filed Monday, there is “very strong evidence” that the blaze was started by electricity infrastructure. [Press-Enterprise]

» California Power Grid: Is Your Home On List For Possible Outages? Demand for electricity was at an all-time high on Tuesday as air conditioners in homes and offices revolted against the triple-digit heat wave oppressing the Golden State. California’s grid operator has warned that rolling blackouts are likely imminent. Pacific Gas & Electric has warned its 525,000 customers of potential outages and posted the outage blocks that are likely to be affected. [Mercury]

» What Is A Heat Dome? An Atmospheric Scientist Explains With brush fires and impending power outages threatening California residents, many are asking what is causing the record-high heat— besides, of course, the decades of negligence and overexploitation of finite resources the world over. According to atmospheric science, the swelter is being caused by a persistent high-pressure zone known as a heat dome. [Nexstar]

» Hackers Infiltrate Los Angeles School District In Growing Trend LAUSD, the second-largest school district in the nation, suffered a ransomware attack on Labor Day that the district has described as a “significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure.” While classes resumed as normal on Tuesday, the district’s roughly 600,000 students as well as all faculty and staff have been required to change their passwords. Cyber-attacks like this one are becoming more frequent nationwide, particularly in the education sector. [Guardian]

» California Passes Fast-food Bill With Potential $22 An Hour Minimum Wage California’s fast-food workers had something to celebrate this Labor Day as Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that could significantly extend the minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees. The Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act or Fast Act, will create a council composed of workers’ delegates, employers’ representatives and state officials who will determine a wage that is representative of the rising cost of living. [UPI]

» Elizabeth Holmes Seeks New Trial Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes requested a new trial Tuesday, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup. Holmes is currently facing up to 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 17 in San Jose, California. [AP]

________________________________________________________________________

ONE MORE THING

“And That’s Why We Drink” Hosts Hit the Road, Again More than two years after the And That’s Why We Drink U.S. tour brought one of the top true crime podcasts to 11 cities across the U.S., hosts Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer hit a setback—as did countless others—when in early 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live events. But now they’re back on the road to continue the “Here For The Boos” roadshow—and it pulls into L.A. soon. Since 2017, Schulz and Schiefer have been educating and entertaining listeners with both paranormal and true crime stories at length on their pod. From cryptids to serial killers, they bring their obsessions to their tens of thousands of fans with these stories adding humor—and as you likely guessed…a few drinks. [FULL STORY]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.