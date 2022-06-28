Also, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told fans at a Friday concert that he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship after Roe decision

» 3 Killed, 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derails in Missouri Three people are dead and at least 50 others are injured after an Amtrak train headed from Los Angeles to Chicago crashed into a dump truck Monday afternoon in Missouri, according to authorities. [Los Angeles Times]

» Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Vows to Renounce his US Citizenship After Roe Decision Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced at a Friday concert that he plans to renounce his United States citizenship following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. [CNN]

» Supreme Court Sides with Former Coach Over in Public School Prayer Case In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a former Washington state high school football coach had a right to pray on the field immediately after games. [NBC News]

» Alec Baldwin to Interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live Alec Baldwin announced via social media that he will be interviewing scandal-plagued filmmaker Woody Allen on Tuesday morning on Instagram Live, adding that he has “ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Here’s How the End of Roe v. Wade will Impact Male Partners While the shocking Supreme Court decision disproportionately impacts people who can get pregnant, many argue that it will economically impact male partners as well. [NPR]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Disney Promises to Cover Travel for Employee Abortion Care The Supreme Court and Congress have failed, so Disney and other companies are attempting to do what they can

» Violence Against Abortion Clinics Skyrocketed in 2021 Stalking threats have spiked 600 percent while assault-and-batteries soared 128 percent, and abortion providers say they know who’s to blame

» How L.A. Abortion Providers Are Prepping for Uptick From Out of State Patients “We one hundred percent knew this was coming and we know that Los Angeles is a place that people think of and turn to,” Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles President tells LAMag

ONE MORE THING

Depp Trial Forever: Johnny Gets $301M to Reprise Jack Sparrow Role?

Not all treasure is silver and gold, in the words of Captain Jack Sparrow. But a lot of it is!

During the defamation super-trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp made a stink about how he lost a $22.5 million payday by being cut from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in 2018 due to domestic abuse allegations from Heard.

[FULL STORY]

