Daily Brief: 3 Charged With Murder in Sacramento Shooting, ‘Fast 10’ Director Quits

» Three Charged With Murder in Sacramento Shooting Authorities on Tuesday charged three alleged gang members with murder in the nation’s deadliest shooting this year, which killed six and wounded 12 outside a Sacramento nightclub on April 3. [Los Angeles Times]

» Vin Diesel Drove Director Justin Lin to Quit ‘Fast 10’ A “major disagreement” between Fast 10 director, Justin Lin, and franchise star and fellow producer Vin Diesel over script notes ended with Lin quitting the film, saying, “This movie is not worth my mental health.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Amazon to Add 2,500 Jobs in SoCal Expansion Amazon plans to bring 2,500 corporate and technical jobs to Southern California including more than 1,000 in Santa Monica, roughly 800 in Irvine, and more than 700 in San Diego, the company announced Tuesday. [City News Service]

» May 3 is Now Los Bukis Day in L.A. Los Angeles City Council officially declared May 3 to be El Dia de Los Bukis, or Los Bukis Day, in honor of one of Mexico’s most beloved bands. [ABC7]

» U.S. Government Says WNBA Star Brittney Griner Was ‘Wrongfully Detained’ in Russia More than two months after Brittany Griner was accused of having drugs in her luggage and was taken into custody in Russia, the U.S. State Department on Tuesday has determined that she was “wrongfully detained,” signaling a shift in how officials will try to get her home. [ESPN]

Live From NFL Draft: This Year’s Picks Reveal Defining Football Moments

Las Vegas made a grand show out of this year’s NFL Draft Weekend. The festivities kicked off with a pink carpet on a floating stage in the middle of the Bellagio fountain to honor the college prospects hopeful to be drafted into the league.

As the 32 NFL teams continued to make their picks throughout the weekend, the party continued when four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski invaded the city with the return of his own personal music festival, Gronk Beach. Featuring Grammy Award Winning Pop Duo, The Chainsmokers, Gronk Beach brought the athlete’s eccentric personality to life at Encore Beach Club combining a high end pool party environment with Gronkowski’s favorite musical artists, food and drinks.

Los Angeles magazine was one of the few outlets who got time to speak with the majority of the first round picks minutes before their fate was revealed. Quarterback Matt Corral was picked by the Carolina Panthers in the third round, and hyped up his Los Angeles hometown for giving him the “swagger” that got him to the league.

