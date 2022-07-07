Daily Brief: 220 Shot and Killed Over July 4 Weekend, Body Found in SoFi Stadium Lake

Also, Elon Musk has reportedly been hiding twins that he had last year with an executive at his company, Neuralink

» More than 220 Shot and Killed in U.S. Gun Violence over July 4 Holiday Weekend Gun violence continues to be running rampant within the United States, as July 4 weekend’s death toll was 220. In addition to those who died, 570 were left wounded. [CBS News]

» Body Recovered from Lake at Sofi Stadium, Home of Rams and Chargers, Officials Say Officials state they found a body in the lake at Sofi Stadium after an individual was spotted trespassing Wednesday morning. The individual’s name and suspected cause of death are yet to be released. [USA Today]

» Elon Musk Secretly Fathered Twins With Neuralink Executive, Report Says The tech mogul allegedly had the twins in November with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s company Neuralink. The twins were reportedly born just weeks before he and his former partner, Grimes, has a child through a surrogate last year. [Forbes]

» How Trump Is Influencing California Politics Former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House still lingers within the world of California Politics, whether it be gravitation toward the controversial figure or navigation away from him. [Politico]

» Manny Charlton, Nazareth Guitarist and Early Guns N’ Roses Producer, Dies at 80 The iconic rock n’ roll figure was announced to have died by his son on Instagram. No cause of death is yet to be reported—Charlton was 80 years old. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Ends In Guilty Verdict For Gunman Eric Ronald Holder Jr. has been convicted of first-degree murder; his attorney contended the crime was done in the heat of passion



» Outfest’s Head On Bringing Back Its Film Festival Post-Pandemic ”We legitimately have to get what we saw our ancestors do in really big ways and not just ‘share and like,’” Damien Navarro told LAMag

» Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Jessica Campbell on Making AHL History Campbell, who just became the first female assistant coach in the AHL, talked to LAMag about this milestone in the very male world of hockey

ONE MORE THING

Don’t Do This at Home: A Stunning Recap of Viral July 4 Fireworks Mishaps Every year for the Fourth of July, Americans celebrate this country’s independence in the best way we know how: shooting off fiery explosives. This year, as every year, however, some at-home fireworks exhibitions turned dangerous and even deadly. In 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recorded 11,500 injuries involving fireworks from Fourth of July celebrations that required emergency room treatment, with some being fatal. This year, in Montebello, California, a 42-year old man died at a hospital on Monday after a high-powered firework exploded in his hand. The man had been attempting to ignite a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework,” which is illegal in Los Angeles County, at his home and man suffered severe trauma to his torso when it went off, according to the Associated Press. Though injuries in these cases are unclear, firework fails from across the country went viral on social media. [FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.