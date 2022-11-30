Daily Brief: 1000s of UC Academics Continue to Strike; Will Smith Says He Must Forgive Himself

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Storm To Bring Heavy Rainfall To Southern California After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. Estimated rainfall totals are 1-2 inches in the valleys and coastal areas, with 2-4 inches possible in the mountains. Snow levels will start at 7,000 feet and eventually drop to around 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Also, Gusty south winds of up to 25 to 45 mph are expected in most areas Thursday and Friday. [KTLA]

» City Council Approves DWP Raises, Including Sharp Pay Hikes For Some Workers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is backing a new salary package for the Department of Water and Power that includes a significant hike in pay for hundreds of workers. The City Council approved the labor deal Tuesday in a vote of 11-0. Under the agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18, roughly 10,000 workers will receive four “cost of living” pay increases totaling at least 10% and as much as 24% by October 2025, depending on inflation. All workers will also get a one-time cash bonus of 3% of their salary in December. More than 800 utility line workers and electrical mechanics will get four additional raises. Those separate packages range from at least 20% to as much as 41%, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis. [L.A. Times]

» Man Who Scaled DTLA Skyscraper Explains Why He calls himself Pro-Life Spiderman. Maison Deschamps has free-climbed six high rises across the U.S. in an attempt to raise money for Pro-Life groups. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old climbed up the 54 floors of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown L.A. without a rope. During his ascent, Deschamps hung a banner on the side of the hotel that read “Support Women, not Abortions.” Once Deschamps reached the top, he was greeted by authorities and immediately taken into custody. “The rope would make it harder,” he explained to FOX 11. “I’m puking beforehand because I don’t like to get yelled at and I know that security is going to be mad and try to get me in trouble.” [FOX]

» Some University of California Striking Workers Reach Deal Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California but will remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. The union representing the scholars and researchers hailed the deal as a major victory and said it would provide “substantial wage increases that address cost of living.” In addition to pay hikes of up to 29%, the agreement would provide increased family leave, childcare subsidies and lengthened appointments to ensure job security, according to a statement from United Auto Workers Local 5810. [AP]

» Team USA Wins, Beating Iran 1-0 in World Cup Match “Win or go home” were the words hanging under the breaths of the U.S. squad ahead of their World Cup match against Iran Tuesday. Their 1-0 victory against the Iranian side, means that Team USA officially moves on to the knockout stages of the Cup. The winning goal for the Americans was scored by Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute. The match was charged with tension, boiling over from Iran’s heated call for the U.S. to be booted from the tournament following Team USA’s controversial social media post in support of the Iranian protesters. [CBS]

