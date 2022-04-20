Daily Brief: 100 Homeless L.A. College Students to Get Housing, Food, and Wi-Fi

Also, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and L.A. Metro removes it’s mask requirement on buses and trains

» L.A. Community College Approves Housing Program for 100 Homeless Students The Los Angeles Community College District will fund a $1.5-million pilot program to provide housing, food, Wi-Fi, and mental health support if needed to 100 students who are homeless or housing insecure. [Los Angeles Times]

» Netflix Loses 200,000 Subscribers in Q1, Predicts More Loss in Current Quarter Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and expects to lose another two million in the current second quarter, the streaming giant revealed Tuesday. [Variety]

» L.A. Metro Removes Mask Requirement on Buses and Trains The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that masks—though strongly recommended—will no longer be required on buses and trains. [ABC7]

» Jacqueline Avant’s Killer, Aariel Maynor, Sentenced to More Than 150 Years in Prison A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Tuesday sentenced Aariel Maynor—the convicted felon who shot and killed the wife of renowned music executive Clarence Avant—to a minimum of 150 years in prison. [CBS News]

» The Founder of ‘Trap Feminism’ Speaks Out Against White Professor Who’s Book Was Recently Pulled Author Sesali Bowen, who coined the concept of trap feminism nearly a decade ago, spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her reaction to white academic Jennifer Buck releasing a theology book on the topic titled Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology, which was pulled from distribution last week due to backlash. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

From Bud to Bloom, L.A. Women Lead A CBD And Mushroom Revolution

The actress Catherine Bach knows something about taking a trend to the next level. The Dukes of Hazzard star took cut off denim shorts and turned them into the iconic Daisy Dukes back in the 80’s. Today, she’s aiming to do the same for CBD with a new product line called Lourdes.

Thanks to a huge market of people trying to cure everything from anxiety to sleep through more natural methods, Bach and a number of local entrepreneurial women are seeing their products fly off store shelves. From salves to sodas, these enterprising types are finding practical solutions to daily problems for those looking to feel relief without getting high. Although the ingredients are nothing new, the packaging and the concoctions are on a whole new level.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.