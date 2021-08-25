In L.A. County, COVID Hospitalizations Rise Again After Leveling Off for a Few Days

Local officials were hopeful that the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus would continue to downtrend, but the Delta variant is continuing its spread

California may not be seeing anything quite like conditions in Florida—where 86 percent of hospital beds are currently occupied and COVID deaths surged by 1,400 week over week—but a brief, positive plateau in hospitalizations in L.A. County has been followed by a small bump in the numbers.

As of Tuesday, 1,747 COVID patients were in county hospitals, marking a 23-person uptick from the 1,724 hospitalizations on Monday, according to the county’s latest figures. While relatively meager, the increase followed a four-day decline in the number of hospitalizations in the county, Los Angeles Times reports. The more virulent Delta variant appears to be making matters worse, but there’s still plenty of indication that fully vaccinated individuals are generally well protected against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

The updated figures come just a day after the Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, which health officials hope will convince vaccine-hesitant holdouts to get their jabs; just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and collaborating organizations announced plans to start releasing booster shots in the fall. Los Angeles City Council also recently voted to move forward with drafting legislation that would require people to be vaxxed to enter many indoor public spaces.

“You not being vaccinated actually impacts the health of everyone else, so [the] argument that you have the right to not access the vaccine or get vaccinated just doesn’t work anymore,” City Council President Nury Martinez said at the time.

