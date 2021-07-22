COVID Closures and Cancelations Feel Like a Flashback to 2020

Restaurants shuttering. Parties canceled. Our vaxxed and relaxed summer isn’t shaping up quite the way anyone hoped it would

If it feels like you’re having déjà vu, unfortunately you’re not. As the virulent Delta variant causes a spike in COVID-19 cases in L.A., some local restaurants—which have been packed and thriving since the reopening this spring—are temporarily closing as a preventative measure to keep staff and patrons safe.

As CBS Los Angeles reports, popular WeHo spot Bottega Louie announced earlier this week that it was closing for a few days out of “an abundance of caution.” The same day, Melrose Avenue restaurant the Village Idiot announced it was shuttering after a fully vaccinated employee tested positive for the virus. According to an Instagram post, the restaurant reopened this afternoon with a “safe and healthy staff.”

The Daily Mail reported that DTLA’s Broken Spanish is closing as well, but the restaurant tells Los Angeles they’ve been closed since last August and are looking for a new permanent home (in the meantime, their pop up at NeueHouse is open and runs through July 31).

Other restaurants, bars, and businesses are dealing with the new variant by starting to require proof of vaccination for indoor entry. L.A. Taco compiled a list of 18 local watering holes that are asking patrons to show either their vaccination card or a negative test result, including Club Tee Gee, Akbar, Gold Diggers, and the Short Stop.

The Delta variant is making its presence known in Hollywood too. Last week, as the indoor mask mandate went back into effect in L.A. County, a number of industry functions were canceled, including a Mark Wahlberg-hosted screening of Joe Bell at WME and Ted Lasso cast Q&A at the fancy new Apple Store downtown. This week, the Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 19, canceled their annual Governor’s Ball, traditionally the biggest Emmys party for many in the television world. No word yet on afterparties, but you might want to wait a bit before pressing “add to cart” on that new outfit.

